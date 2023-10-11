Bellingham coffee shop closes its Sunnyland location, plans new direction for downtown shop

COF&, a Columbian coffee chain also known as Cofywa, has closed its Sunnyland location in Bellingham and announced plans for something bigger.

“We plan for 2024 when we will have the kitchen, to have a Caribbean food menu with the best typical food from the Caribbean culture. The next step for 2024 is to apply for a liquor license to switch from a coffeeshop to a lounge after 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm.,” Oscar Quintero, COF&’s owner, wrote in an email.

The Sunnyland shop had apartments above it, restricting the coffee shop from having a full, working kitchen, and has limited seating space for busy days, Quintero said in the email.

The coffee shop announced the closure of the Sunnyland location on Oct. 1 through a Facebook post.

The downtown location will remain open, and will be transitioned into a restaurant aimed to be completed by 2024.

COF&, also known as Cofywa coffee shop at 1209 Cornwall Ave. in Bellingham, Wash.

The reimagined restaurant will feature coffee cocktails like Irish coffee and espresso martinis, according to Quintero.

The restaurant will also have a Latin sports bar for soccer fans, and live music performances on weekends.

The coffee shop is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, and is at 1209 Cornwall Ave. in Bellingham.

