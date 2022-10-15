Belleville woman ID’d as driver who died after ‘piece of metal’ pierces windshield

Funeral services have been set for a Belleville woman identified as the motorist who died after a “piece of metal” flew through her windshield and her car crashed on Interstate 64.

Kathleen Bailey, 81, is the person who died, according to a report from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Police said it is unclear if the metal piece came from another vehicle or if it was other debris on the roadway.

The crash occurred at 12:37 p.m. Tuesday on I-64 near Vandeventer Avenue, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release.

A 2012 Mercedes-Benz E350 apparently going west on I-64 struck a concrete wall several times, then came to rest on the right shoulder of the highway just prior to Vandeventer, police said.

The driver was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced deceased, police said.

The crash remains under investigation by the police department’s accident reconstruction team.

The visitation for Bailey is set for 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at Valhalla-Gaerdner-Holten Funeral Home at 3412 Frank Scott Parkway West in Belleville. Her funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Bailey had a master’s degree in nursing from Washington University and had worked as a registered nurse at multiple hospitals, according to her obituary.

“She approached all aspects of her life with enthusiasm and love,” her obituary states. “In her spare time she enjoyed sewing, gardening, shopping and cooking.”