Belleville and St. Clair County considering joint purchase of Belle-Clair Fairgrounds

The 22.5 acre Belle-Clair Fairgrounds & Expo Center in Belleville may soon have a new owner.

The finance committee of the St. Clair County Board voted Thursday night to recommend approval of an intergovernmental agreement between the county and the city of Belleville to acquire the stock of the corporation that currently owns the property. It would effectively make the county and city the new owners.

But nothing is final until the Belleville City Council and St. Clair County Board vote. They will consider the agreement at separate meetings tonight, at 6 and 7 p.m., respectively.

County finance committee members discussed the sale in a closed-door executive session. Local officials’ plans for the property are not yet clear.

During the portion of the finance committee meeting that was open to the public, County Board Chairman Mark Kern explained a bit about what the agreement says.

“This intergovernmental agreement is with the county and the city of Belleville to memorialize an agreement for the acquisition of 100% of the outstanding stock of the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds Park Inc., which owns the real estate and the building improvements located at 200 South Belt East, Belleville, as well as furniture, fixtures, equipment, as well as maintenance/operation thereof for use consistent with applicable law.”

The property at 200 South Belt East was listed for sale for $2.4 million earlier this year. A price was not discussed during the county’s finance committee meeting.

The corporation that owns it was established in 1947, state records show.

Events such as a monthly flea market and craft shows currently take place at the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds. It has also been the home of the St. Clair County Fair and Ainad Shriners Circus.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, St. Clair County used the property for a mass vaccination site.

According to the real estate listing, the property includes:

58,919 square-foot steel building with a bar and kitchen.





3-acre dirt race track with two grand stands.

The listing states the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds was rehabbed in 1980.