Belleville Senators rout Laval Rocket 6-1 on Rourke Chartier's 4 points

BELLEVILLE, Ont. — Rourke Chartier powered Belleville's offence with two goals and two assists and the Senators never looked back in a 6-1 rout of the Laval Rocket in the AHL on Saturday.

Egor Sokolov, Logan Shaw, Jake Lucchini and Mark Kastelic scored for Belleville (17-18-0-0), which led 3-0 after two periods.

Michael Del Zotto and Sokolov contributed two assists each while Mads Sogaard stopped 22 shots.

Jesse Ylonen was the lone scorer for Laval (17-13-3-0), which got 26 saves from Louis-Philip Guindon.

Belleville was 2 for 6 on the power play and added a short-handed goal. Laval was 1 for 7 with the man advantage.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2022.

The Canadian Press