Belleville Senators edge Toronto Marlies 2-1 on Chartier's third-period winner

TORONTO — Rourke Chartier broke a deadlock in the third period to give the Belleville Senators a 2-1 win over the Toronto Marlies in one of a handful of American Hockey League games Saturday.

Roby Jarventie scored one and assisted another, and Maxence Guenette chipped in with two helpers for the Senators (12-12-0).

Kevin Mandolese stopped 24-of-25 pucks as Belleville bounced back from a 5-2 defeat to Toronto on Thursday.

Mikhail Abramov, on the power play, scored the lone goal for the Marlies (11-10-2), which got 27 saves from Erik Kallgren.

The teams face off again Monday in Toronto.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 1, 2022.

The Canadian Press