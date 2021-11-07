Belleville Senators edge Cleveland Monsters 3-2 on Lucchini shootout winner

CLEVELAND — Jake Lucchini scored the only goal in a shootout to lead the Belleville Senators past the Cleveland Monsters 3-2 in the American Hockey League on Saturday.

Roby Jarventie and Mark Kastelic, on the power play, scored in regulation for the Senators (4-6-0). Lucchini added an assist on Jarventie's first-period goal.

Kevin Mandolese made 27 saves for Belleville, which remains last in the North Division.

The Monsters got goals from Cole Cassels and Brendan Gaunce, on the power play, while goalie Jean-Francois Berube made 31 stops in the loss.

Both teams went 1 for 6 with the man advantage.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2021.

The Canadian Press