Belleville’s chili cook-off attracted big crowds. Now Alton is canceling its version.

While Belleville’s chili cook-off was in full swing Saturday, Alton residents were learning that their version next weekend has been canceled due to new food-safety guidelines from the Madison County Health Department.

Alton Main Street Executive Director Sara McGibany told The Telegraph that the future of the Alton Chili Cook-off is being assessed. The fall tradition started in the late 1980s, and draws about 600 people each year.

“Earlier this week, we were informed by the Madison County Health Department that the way the Alton Chili Cook-Off is conducted is not allowed,” McGibany was quoted as saying in a story posted Saturday.

“I’m not sure when these particular rules were put into place, but we were asked to assume responsibility of planning the event and given the how-to guide in 2013. There was a food-borne illness outbreak at the Belleville Chili Cook-Off in 2016, which apparently caused area health-department regulations to become stricter.”

In 2016, the St. Clair County Health Department and Illinois Department of Public Health confirmed that several people who attended the Belleville Chili Cook-off that year had tested positive for salmonella.

The Alton version is much smaller than the one held in Belleville. It runs four hours (noon to 3 p.m.) on a Saturday in a parking lot along the Mississippi riverfront, compared to all afternoon and evening (11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.) for two days in downtown Belleville.

McGibany reported that Madison County guidelines allow three options: Requiring teams to cook everything on site, limiting participation to restaurants or teams that cook in certified kitchens or only having judges taste the chili and not selling tickets for public samples.

Most of the Alton teams prepare their chili in home kitchens, and they don’t have the time or equipment to do it on site, according to McGibany.

“This is our biggest fundraiser, and we know that hundreds of people look forward to this fun event every year,” she told The Telegraph. “We certainly share everyone’s disappointment about this development, but we understand that the purpose of the health department is to keep everyone safe and healthy.”

The 38-year-old Belleville Chili Cook-off is sponsored by Greater Belleville Chamber of Commerce. This year, it was held Friday and Saturday. People packed East Main Street and Belleville Public Square for chili and other food, drink and live music.

The winners in the non-restaurant category of Belleville’s contest were Truman’s, first place; St. Clair County Fraternal Order of Police, second place; and Gaslight Vinyl, third place.

The winners in the restaurant/caterer category were Joe & Onie’s, first place; Copper Fire, second place; and Bank of Springfield serving Corner Chill & Grill chili, third place.