Bellerose 'back to normal' after bomb threat

Bellerose Composite High School students were back in classes Monday after a bomb threat closed school doors last Wednesday.

The St. Albert school received a bomb threat for Nov. 10, and in response, the district opted to close the school for the day and move all classes online. The announcement went out to parents in an email on Monday night.

Bellerose remained open on Tuesday, Nov. 9, for regular classes. Despite the school being open on Tuesday, more than 80 per cent of the more than 1,000 students stayed home that day as a precaution.

Paula Power, communications manager at St. Albert Public Schools, said that by Monday, Nov. 15, things were back to normal at Bellerose.

The school and the grounds were searched thoroughly to make sure it was safe for students to return on Monday. Power said.

“Nothing of concern was found,” Power said, adding all appears to be "back to normal."

“In order to help reassure families about the return to school [on Monday], there was very, very, very limited access to the building after [the search] was done,” she said.

The school district is working with St. Albert RCMP, who are actively investigating the threat, and can’t share many details, said Power.

“The RCMP have launched an investigation, and while we can’t share many details with you because of this ongoing investigation, please be assured that as part of our commitment to ensuring a safe learning environment, we take all issues that may affect school and student safety seriously,” Bellerose said in the email sent to parents last week.

Bellerose and we will continue to take all concerns regarding the safety of our staff and students seriously,” the email said.

Jennifer Henderson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, St. Albert Gazette