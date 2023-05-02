Bellefonte man dead after head-on crash in rural part of Centre County, police say

A Bellefonte man died Friday after a head-on crash along a two-lane road in rural Centre County, Spring Township police said Tuesday.

Andrew Swarm, 76, died after a collision with a woman driving a 2006 Chevrolet Equinox about 12:10 p.m. Friday along the 1000 block of Blanchard Street, township police chief Adam Salyards said. Swarm was driving a 2010 Ford Focus.

He and the woman — 31, of Bellefonte — were transported to UPMC Altoona. She was in critical condition Friday, police wrote in a statement. Salyards was not immediately able Tuesday to offer an update on her condition.

He declined to say if investigators believe alcohol, drugs, speed or fatigue were a factor in the crash. An investigation is ongoing.

Blanchard Street was closed for about three hours Friday.

There were seven fatal crashes between 2013 and 2022 in Spring Township, state Department of Transportation data showed. There were 12 deadly crashes during that time in Rush Township, the most of any municipality in Centre County.