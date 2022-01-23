Bellefonte boys basketball’s Blair Eckley-Jones is the Centre Daily Times’ Athlete of the Week for Jan. 10-15

Bellefonte boys basketball’s Blair Eckley-Jones has been named the Centre Daily Times’ Athlete of the Week for Jan. 10-15.

The Red Raiders senior forward won 49% of the vote (493 votes). Bald Eagle Area wrestling finished in second with 27% (267 votes) and Penns Valley basketball forward Zach Braucht had 10% (104 votes).

Eckley-Jones had a total of 52 points in victories over Philipsburg-Osceola and Juniata. Bellefonte defeated P-O 76-69 on Jan. 10. Bellefonte went on to defeat Juniata 64-30 on Jan. 12. The Red Raiders lost 55-54 against Tyrone on Jan. 13.

Bellefonte is now 10-2 on the year, following its 60-48 victory over Bald Eagle on Tuesday.

“I knew it was a close game and I knew we needed some buckets,” Eckley-Jones told the CDT after that game. “So, I had to lock in and get it done. I just let my teammates get me the ball in the right position and I just score. I look to help, I look to facilitate, but if we need a bucket, I’ll get it.”