Bellator's A.J. McKee remains unbeaten with a statement knockout victory over John Macapa

A.J. McKee, shown celebrating an earlier win, knocked out John Macapa in just 69 seconds Friday at Bellator 205 to improve his record to 12-0. (Getty Images file photo)

For a split second after he missed a kick, it appeared A.J. McKee could be in trouble. A split second after that, he was doing a backflip off the cage in celebration of yet another first-round knockout victory.

McKee caught veteran John Macapa with a short left-hand inside that knocked the Brazilian cold and gave McKee his Bellator-record 12th consecutive victory at 69 seconds of the first round Friday in Boise, Idaho.

McKee, who is the son of ex-fighter Antonio McKee, came out kicking against Macapa, who was never able to get anything going. But a minute into the fight, McKee threw a spinning kick at Macapa. His leg got caught on Macapa’s shoulder and he went down on his back, in a vulnerable spot.

Macapa threw a punch at him, but McKee fended him off and jumped up quickly. And just as quickly, McKee caught Macapa with the quick left that turned out the lights on Macapa. McKee is now 12-0, all in Bellator, and looking like a legitimate contender for the featherweight title held by Patricio Freire.

“I wasn’t sure if I caught him with that spinning heel kick or not, but once I looked up and I kind of seen that he was moving forward and he was stumbling, I said, ‘Oh, get up and hit him,'” McKee said. “I was like a shark smelling blood when he’s hungry. You have to get after it.”

He did that and more. Macapa was out cold and in a sign of sportsmanship, McKee held back from hitting him again even though he could have done so before the referee got in to stop it.

McKee has fought his entire career in Bellator and has, in just over three years, set a promotional record for most wins from the start of a career and the longest winning streak. He said he hopes to fight Freire next.

“I came out strong, just feeling him out,” McKee said. I tried to stay away from his power. I knew he had strong kicks. He’s Brazilian and I knew he had good kicks. I saw him take out Justin Lawrence’s leg just by kicking it repeatedly, so I was aware of his strengths. I tried to stay to the right. I lit him up with a left kick and wanted to switch it up during the fight. Once I went back to southpaw, I noticed he would start to wind up before throwing his right hand and he would drop his left hand in the process. So, I knew that I could land a spinning heel kick. I threw it and it clipped him, but my leg got caught on his hand as he went to the ground. I knew he was a bit dazed so I attacked him as soon as he got up and caught him with a right-left combo and that was it.”