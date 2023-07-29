Bellator X Rizin 2 live and official results (11 p.m. ET)
Bellator x Rizin 2 takes place Saturday, and you can join us for official results beginning at 11 p.m. ET (8 p.m. PT).
The event takes place at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, near Tokyo, and is a co-promotion with Rizin. The Bellator portion of the event airs on Showtime.
In the main event, former lightweight Patricky Freire (24-11 MMA, 15-9 BMMA) meets late replacement Roberto de Souza (15-2 MMA, 0-1 BMMA), the Rizin ligthweight champ. De Souza stepped in for A.J. McKee for the headliner, which is an opening round fight in Bellator’s lightweight grand prix. In the co-feature, the inaugural Bellator flyweight title is up for grabs between former bantamweight champ Kyoji Horiguchi (30-5 MMA, 2-2 BMMA) and Makoto Shinryu (16-1-1 MMA, 1-0 BMMA).
Check out Bellator X Rizin 2 results, fight information, highlights and more below.
Andrey Koreshkov vs. Lorenz Larkin
Result:
Records: Andrey Koreshkov (25-4 MMA, 15-4 BMMA), Lorenz Larkin (25-7 MMA, 7-2 BMMA)
Division: Welterweight
Broadcast: Showtime
Referee:
Veta Arteaga vs. Kana Watanabe
Result:
Records: Veta Arteaga (7-5 MMA, 6-5 BMMA), Kana Watanabe (11-2-1 MMA, 3-2 BMMA)
Division: Women’s flyweight
Broadcast: Showtime
Referee:
Magomed Magomedov vs. Danny Sabatello
Result:
Records: Magomed Magomedov (19-3 MMA, 3-2 BMMA), Danny Sabatello (14-2 MMA, 4-1 BMMA)
Division: Bantamweight
Broadcast: Showtime
Referee:
Kyoji Horiguchi vs. Makoto Shinryu
Result:
Records: Kyoji Horiguchi (30-5 MMA, 2-2 BMMA), Makoto Shinryu (16-1-1 MMA, 1-0 BMMA)
Division: Flyweight
Broadcast: Showtime
Referee:
Patricky Freire vs. Roberto de Souza
Result:
Records: Patricky Freire (24-11 MMA, 15-9 BMMA), Roberto de Souza (15-2 MMA, 0-1 BMMA)
Division: Lightweight
Broadcast: Showtime
Referee: