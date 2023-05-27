Bellator X Rizin 2 to feature AJ McKee vs. Patricky Freire, Kyoji Horiguchi in inaugural men’s flyweight title fight

Bellator is returning to Japan this summer for a second co-promoted event with Rizin to continue its world lightweight grand prix and crown and inaugural men’s flyweight champion.

Bellator X Rizin 2 takes place July 30 at Saitama Super Arena, and the main event will see a lightweight grand prix quarterfinal bout between former featherweight champion AJ McKee (20-1 MMA, 20-1 BMMA) and former lightweight champion Patricky Freire (24-11 MMA, 15-9 BMMA).

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

In the co-feature, Bellator opens the doors to a new men’s flyweight division as former Bellator and Rizin champion Kyoji Horiguichi (31-5 MMA, 2-2 BMMA) takes on Makoto Takahashi (16-1-1 MMA, 1-0 BMMA). The winner will become the inaugural Bellator men’s flyweight champion.

Bellator announced the event and the featured bouts in a press release Saturday morning.

While the first cross-promoted event which took place on New Year’s Eve featured head-to-head bouts between Bellator and Rizin fighters, the second iteration departs from that format. However, the unique event will see Bellator bouts taking place inside a cage whereas Rizin bouts will take place in a ring. The Bellator fighters will wear red and blue Bellator gloves, while the world grand prix competitors will wear white gloves.

Also announced is a women’s flyweight bout between Kana Watanabe and Veta Artega. Bellator fighters Juan Archuleta and Tofiq Musayev will also be in action during the Rizin portion of the card.

The Bellator X Rizin 2 event’s lineup includes:

AJ McKee vs. Patricky Freire – lightweight grand prix quarterfinal bout

Kyoji Horiguchi vs. Makoto Takahashi – inaugural flyweight title bout

Kana Watanabe vs. Veta Artega

More Bellator!

Bellator plans launch of men's flyweight division James Gallagher returns against Cris Lencioni at Bellator 298 on Aug. 11 Photos: UFC, Bellator and more MMA ring card girls through the years

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie