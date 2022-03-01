Bellator shuffles things up, splits Tyrell Fortune vs. Tim Johnson rematch into two contender fights

Originally scheduled for a rematch at Bellator 277 on April 15 in San Jose, Calif., Tyrell Fortune and Tim Johnson have been split by the promotion and will face different opponents.

On Monday, a Bellator official informed MMA Junkie that Fortune (11-2 MMA, 11-2 BMMA) will face undefeated rising heavyweight Steve Mowry (10-0 MMA, 6-0 BMMA), and Johnson (15-4 MMA, 3-4 BMMA) will take on surging contender Linton Vassell (21-8 MMA, 10-5 BMMA).

Fortune, 31, will look to bounce back from a split decision loss to Vassell in November. The defeat snapped a three-fight winning streak.

Mowry, 29, finally gets a booking against a top-ranked contender. With an unblemished record to date, Mowry has racked up 10 finishes with six submissions and four finishes due to strikes as a professional.

Johnson, 36, seeks his first win in three attempts, on the heels of back-to-back defeats against Fedor Emelianenko and Valentin Moldavsky.

Vassell, 38, has gained momentum in recent fights. Since his move to heavyweight in 2019, Vassell has gone 3-1 and rides three consecutive wins over Sergei Kharitonov, Ronny Markes, and Tyrell Fortune into Bellator 277.

With the additions, the Bellator 277 lineup includes: