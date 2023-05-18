Bellator heads to Sioux Falls with Logan Storley vs. Brennan Ward main event

Bellator has its annual trip back to Sioux Falls, S.D. on the books and this year the event will be headlined by a welterweight contender fight.

Former Bellator title challenger Logan Storley will face Brennan Ward in a five-round fight Aug. 11 at Sanford Pentagon.

Multiple people with knowledge of the booking recently informed MMA Junkie of it but asked to remain anonymous as the promotion has yet to make an official announcement.

Storley (14-2 MMA, 9-2 BMMA) is a South Dakota native who frequents the promotion’s cards in his home state. The Aug. 11 bout vs. Ward will be the first time he’s headlined one of them, however, as he looks to bounce back from a failed title bid against Yaroslav Amosov at Bellator 291 in February. Amosov defeated Storley by unanimous decision.

Ward (17-6 MMA, 12-6 BMMA) continues to defy the odds. He is undefeated since a return from a near five-year layoff due to severe drug addiction, which he detailed to MMA Junkie when he announced his return in February 2022. He most recently competed at Bellator 290 in February when he finished Sabah Homasi with strikes in Round 2.

No other fights have been announced for the Aug. 11 event at this time.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie