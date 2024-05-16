Bellator Champions Series video: Chaos erupts after Jaleel Willis shoves Cedric Doumbe BEFORE stepping on scale

The Bellator Champions Series: Paris ceremonial weigh-ins were nothing short of chaotic thanks to Cedric Doumbe and Jaleel Willis, who were raring to go at each other.

In front of a raucous crowd of French fans, a tense scene played out as Doumbe and Willis had to be restrained by Dan Hardy and security on multiple occasions. It all started when Willis couldn’t even wait for Doumbe to step on the scale before approaching him. The two fighters were heated as they came nose to nose before Willis delivered a hard shove to Doumbe.

From that point on, all hell broke loose. Watch in the video below (via X):

Cedric Doumbe and Jaleel Willis had to be separated after multiple shoves in a heated #BellatorParis faceoff. 😳 pic.twitter.com/1wZc3nVxN4 — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) May 16, 2024

BCS: Paris takes place Friday at Accor Arena and streams live on Max, with Doumbe vs. Willis serving as the co-main event. A bantamweight title fight between Bellator champion Patchy Mix and Magomed Magomedov headlines the card.

