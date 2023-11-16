Bellator 301 predictions: Are we unanimous in Chicago’s two title fights?
Bellator is back in the “Windy City” for the third time in a year with two title bouts atop the card.
Bellator 301 takes place Friday at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. The main card airs on Showtime following prelims on MMA Junkie.
Get pick results from our 11 editors, writers, radio hosts and videographers, as well as additional analysis, below.
Patricky Freire vs. Alexander Shabliy
Records: Freire (25-11 MMA, 16-9 BMMA), Shabliy (23-3 MMA, 4-0 BMMA)
Division: Lightweight
Betting odds: Shabliy -650, Freire +470
Junkie pick results: Shabliy 7, Freire 4
A.J. McKee vs. Sidney Outlaw
Records: McKee (20-1 MMA, 20-1 BMMA), Outlaw (17-5 MMA, 5-2 BMMA)
Division: Lightweight
Betting odds: McKee -265, Outlaw +215
Junkie pick results: McKee 11, Outlaw 0
Danny Sabatello vs. Raufeon Stots 2
Records: Sabatello (14-3 MMA, 4-2 BMMA), Stots (19-2 MMA, 7-1 BMMA)
Division: Bantamweight
Betting odds: Sabatello -135, Stots +115
Junkie pick results: Stots 9, Sabatello 2
Sergio Pettis vs. Patchy Mix
Records: Pettis (23-5 MMA, 5-0 BMMA), Mix (18-1 MMA, 7-1 BMMA)
Division: Bantamweight
Betting odds: Mix -200, Pettis +165
Junkie pick results: Mix 10, Pettis 1
Yaroslav Amosov vs. Jason Jackson
Records: Amosov (27-0 MMA, 8-0 BMMA), Jackson (16-4 MMA, 7-1 BMMA)
Division: Welterweight
Betting odds: Amosov -440, Jackson +340
Junkie pick results: Amosov 11, Jackson 0
Check out all the main card picks below.
Bellator 301 main card picks
Amosov
Pettis
Sabatello
McKee
Freire
MMA Junkie readers’
Nolan King
Simon Samano
George Garcia
Ken Hathaway
2018, 2022 Champion
Mike Bohn
2014 Champion
Matthew Wells
Brian Garcia
2017 Champion
Farah Hannoun
Matt Erickson
Abbey Subhan
Danny Segura
