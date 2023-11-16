Bellator 301 predictions: Are we unanimous in Chicago’s two title fights?

Bellator is back in the “Windy City” for the third time in a year with two title bouts atop the card.

Bellator 301 takes place Friday at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. The main card airs on Showtime following prelims on MMA Junkie.

Get pick results from our 11 editors, writers, radio hosts and videographers, as well as additional analysis, below.

Patricky Freire vs. Alexander Shabliy

Records: Freire (25-11 MMA, 16-9 BMMA), Shabliy (23-3 MMA, 4-0 BMMA)

Division: Lightweight

Betting odds: Shabliy -650, Freire +470

Junkie pick results: Shabliy 7, Freire 4

A.J. McKee vs. Sidney Outlaw

Records: McKee (20-1 MMA, 20-1 BMMA), Outlaw (17-5 MMA, 5-2 BMMA)

Division: Lightweight

Betting odds: McKee -265, Outlaw +215

Junkie pick results: McKee 11, Outlaw 0

Danny Sabatello vs. Raufeon Stots 2

Records: Sabatello (14-3 MMA, 4-2 BMMA), Stots (19-2 MMA, 7-1 BMMA)

Division: Bantamweight

Betting odds: Sabatello -135, Stots +115

Junkie pick results: Stots 9, Sabatello 2

Sergio Pettis vs. Patchy Mix

Records: Pettis (23-5 MMA, 5-0 BMMA), Mix (18-1 MMA, 7-1 BMMA)

Division: Bantamweight

Betting odds: Mix -200, Pettis +165

Junkie pick results: Mix 10, Pettis 1

Yaroslav Amosov vs. Jason Jackson

Records: Amosov (27-0 MMA, 8-0 BMMA), Jackson (16-4 MMA, 7-1 BMMA)

Division: Welterweight

Betting odds: Amosov -440, Jackson +340

Junkie pick results: Amosov 11, Jackson 0

185-102 amosov2023

Amosov

(87%) mix2023

Mix

(55%) stots2023

Stots

(70%) mckee2023

McKee

(94%) shabliy2023

Shabliy

(63%) Nolan King

@mma_kings

185-102 amosov2023

Amosov mix2023

Mix stots2023

Stots mckee2023

McKee shabliy2023

Shabliy Simon Samano

@SJSamano

183-104 amosov2023

Amosov pettis2023

Pettis stots2023

Stots mckee2023

McKee freire2023

Freire George Garcia

@MMAjunkieGeorge

182-105 amosov2023

Amosov mix2023

Mix stots2023

Stots mckee2023

McKee shabliy2023

Shabliy Ken Hathaway

@1kenhathaway

181-106

trophy copy 2018, 2022 Champion amosov2023

Amosov mix2023

Mix stots2023

Stots mckee2023

McKee shabliy2023

Shabliy Mike Bohn

@MikeBohn

180-107

trophy copy 2014 Champion amosov2023

Amosov mix2023

Mix stots2023

Stots mckee2023

McKee shabliy2023

Shabliy Matthew Wells

@MrMWells

174-113 amosov2023

Amosov mix2023

Mix stots2023

Stots mckee2023

McKee shabliy2023

Shabliy Brian Garcia

@thegoze

173-114

trophy copy 2017 Champion amosov2023

Amosov mix2023

Mix stots2023

Stots mckee2023

McKee freire2023

Freire Farah Hannoun

@Farah_Hannoun

172-115 amosov2023

Amosov mix2023

Mix stots2023

Stots mckee2023

McKee shabliy2023

Shabliy Matt Erickson

@MattE

172-115 amosov2023

Amosov mix2023

Mix sabatello2023

Sabatello mckee2023

McKee freire2023

Freire Abbey Subhan

@kammakaze

171-116 amosov2023

Amosov mix2023

Mix sabatello2023

Sabatello mckee2023

McKee freire2023

Freire Danny Segura

@dannyseguratv

166-122 amosov2023

Amosov mix2023

Mix stots2023

Stots mckee2023

McKee shabliy2023

Shabliy

