Bellator 301 predictions: Are we unanimous in Chicago’s two title fights?

Matt Erickson
·2 min read

Bellator is back in the “Windy City” for the third time in a year with two title bouts atop the card.

Bellator 301 takes place Friday at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. The main card airs on Showtime following prelims on MMA Junkie.

(Click here to open a PDF of the staff picks grid in a separate window.)

Get pick results from our 11 editors, writers, radio hosts and videographers, as well as additional analysis, below.

Patricky Freire vs. Alexander Shabliy

Records: Freire (25-11 MMA, 16-9 BMMA), Shabliy (23-3 MMA, 4-0 BMMA)
Division: Lightweight
Betting odds: Shabliy -650, Freire +470
Junkie pick results: Shabliy 7, Freire 4

A.J. McKee vs. Sidney Outlaw

Records: McKee (20-1 MMA, 20-1 BMMA), Outlaw (17-5 MMA, 5-2 BMMA)
Division: Lightweight
Betting odds: McKee -265, Outlaw +215
Junkie pick results: McKee 11, Outlaw 0

Danny Sabatello vs. Raufeon Stots 2

Records: Sabatello (14-3 MMA, 4-2 BMMA), Stots (19-2 MMA, 7-1 BMMA)
Division: Bantamweight
Betting odds: Sabatello -135, Stots +115
Junkie pick results: Stots 9, Sabatello 2

Sergio Pettis vs. Patchy Mix

Records: Pettis (23-5 MMA, 5-0 BMMA), Mix (18-1 MMA, 7-1 BMMA)
Division: Bantamweight
Betting odds: Mix -200, Pettis +165
Junkie pick results: Mix 10, Pettis 1

Yaroslav Amosov vs. Jason Jackson

Records: Amosov (27-0 MMA, 8-0 BMMA), Jackson (16-4 MMA, 7-1 BMMA)
Division: Welterweight
Betting odds: Amosov -440, Jackson +340
Junkie pick results: Amosov 11, Jackson 0

Check out all the main card picks below.

Bellator 301 main card picks

Amosov
vs.
Jackson

Pettis
vs.
Mix

Sabatello
vs.
Stots

McKee
vs.
Outlaw

Freire
vs.
Shabliy

MMA Junkie readers’
consensus picks
185-102

amosov2023


Amosov
(87%)

mix2023


Mix
(55%)

stots2023


Stots
(70%)

mckee2023


McKee
(94%)

shabliy2023


Shabliy
(63%)

Nolan King
@mma_kings
185-102

amosov2023


Amosov

mix2023


Mix

stots2023


Stots

mckee2023


McKee

shabliy2023


Shabliy

Simon Samano
@SJSamano
183-104

amosov2023


Amosov

pettis2023


Pettis

stots2023


Stots

mckee2023


McKee

freire2023


Freire

George Garcia
@MMAjunkieGeorge
182-105

amosov2023


Amosov

mix2023


Mix

stots2023


Stots

mckee2023


McKee

shabliy2023


Shabliy

Ken Hathaway
@1kenhathaway
181-106

trophy copy

2018, 2022 Champion

amosov2023


Amosov

mix2023


Mix

stots2023


Stots

mckee2023


McKee

shabliy2023


Shabliy

Mike Bohn
@MikeBohn
180-107

trophy copy

2014 Champion

amosov2023


Amosov

mix2023


Mix

stots2023


Stots

mckee2023


McKee

shabliy2023


Shabliy

Matthew Wells
@MrMWells
174-113

amosov2023


Amosov

mix2023


Mix

stots2023


Stots

mckee2023


McKee

shabliy2023


Shabliy

Brian Garcia
@thegoze
173-114

trophy copy

2017 Champion

amosov2023


Amosov

mix2023


Mix

stots2023


Stots

mckee2023


McKee

freire2023


Freire

Farah Hannoun
@Farah_Hannoun
172-115

amosov2023


Amosov

mix2023


Mix

stots2023


Stots

mckee2023


McKee

shabliy2023


Shabliy

Matt Erickson
@MattE
172-115

amosov2023


Amosov

mix2023


Mix

sabatello2023


Sabatello

mckee2023


McKee

freire2023


Freire

Abbey Subhan
@kammakaze
171-116

amosov2023


Amosov

mix2023


Mix

sabatello2023


Sabatello

mckee2023


McKee

freire2023


Freire

Danny Segura
@dannyseguratv
166-122

amosov2023


Amosov

mix2023


Mix

stots2023


Stots

mckee2023


McKee

shabliy2023


Shabliy

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for Bellator 301.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie