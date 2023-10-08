Bellator 300 results: Usman Nurmagomedov controls Brent Primus, cruises to unanimous decision win to retain title

SAN DIEGO – It wasn’t the most pleasing performance of Bellator lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov’s career, but it still looked effortless.

And it was still a win.

Nurmagomedov won a five-round unanimous decision against former champ Brent Primus on Saturday night at Bellator 300 from Pechanga Arena. The victory means Nurmagomedov remains undefeated and advances to the final of the $1 million lightweight grand prix.

Nurmagomedov will meet the winner of next month’s Bellator 301 fight between Patricky Freire and Alexander Shabliy.

Nurmagomedov (18-0 MMA, 7-0 BMMA) was simply better than Primus (12-4 MMA, 10-4 BMMA) all around for 25 minutes, both in the standup and on the mat. Primus did his best to mount attacks throughout the fight, but Nurmagomedov was too quick and evaded damage. All the while, Nurmagomedov was stiff with his punches, which showed on Primus’ bloodied face by the end.

The crowd inside the arena booed at various points because of the lack of excitement – not that it should matter to Nurmagomedov, who keeps his title and now has a shot at winning $1 million.

Complete Bellator 300 results:

Usman Nurmagomedov def. Brent Primus via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45) – to defend lightweight title & advance to grand prix final

Cris Cyborg def. Cat Zingano via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 4:01 – to defend women’s featherweight title

Liz Carmouche def. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane via TKO (leg kick) – Round 5, 0:17 – to defend flyweight title

Bobby Seronio III def. Alberto Garcia via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Leah McCourt def. Sara McMann via TKO (strikes) – Round 1, 4:30

Sergio Cossio def. Jesse Roberts via submission (triangle choke) –Round 3, 4:05

Kai Kamaka def. Henry Corrales via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

Slim Trabelsi def. Davion Franklin via technical submission – Round 1, 3:09

Doveltdzhan Yagshimuradov def. Maciej Rozanski via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Mukhamed Berkhamov def. Herman Terrado via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Grant Neal def. Romero Cotton via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 29-28)

Jena Bishop vs. Ilara Joanne submission (armbar) – Round 1, 2:45

Josh Hokit def. Spencer Smith via submission (arm-triangle choke) – Round 3, 3:12

