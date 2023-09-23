Bellator 299 video: Levan Chokheli sleeps Sabah Homasi with nasty front kick to the face

Levan Chokheli kicked off the Bellator 299 main card in devastating fashion.

The Bellator welterweight scored a nasty front head-kick knockout over veteran Sabah Homasi in the opening bout of the Showtime portion of Bellator 299 on Saturday at 3Arena in Dublin.

After a few exchanges, Chokheli (13-2 MMA, 4-2 BMMA) had Homasi (17-12 MMA, 6-6 BMMA) backed up against the cage. Then out of nowhere, Chokheli threw a front kick right to Homasi’s chin, putting him out instantly. It took a few minutes for Homasi to get back to his feet following the KO, but he eventually walked off on his own power.

You can watch the video of Chokheli’s KO win below:

INSANE 𝗙𝗥𝗢𝗡𝗧 𝗞𝗜𝗖𝗞 KO! 😱@LevanChokheli2 may have just stolen the show with this incredible knockout!#Bellator299 LIVE on @SHOsports 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/TcwU4G4gHJ — Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) September 23, 2023

Chokheli is now on a three-fight winning streak since his submission loss to Goiti Yamauchi in 2022.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for Bellator 299.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie