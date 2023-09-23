Bellator 299 results: Aaron Pico runs through Pedro Carvalho, calls for title shot
Aaron Pico gave Pedro Carvalho no chance.
Pico, the Bellator featherweight contender, picked up a quick TKO win in the co-main event of Saturday’s Bellator 299 in Dublin. Pico (12-4 MMA, 12-4 BMMA) put away Carvalho (13-8 MMA, 6-5 BMMA) with ground-and-pound 3:05 into the first round. It was another dominant showing for Pico, this one on his 27th birthday.
Pico began picking apart Carvalho on the feet and mixing in his wrestling to get takedowns. In one of the exchanges, Pico caught Carvalho with an uppercut and dropped him to the canvas. From there, Pico began a non-stop attack of ground-and-pound until he got Carvalho to roll over and stop defending himself, forcing the referee to stop the fight.
Following the win, Pico called for a title shot, saying he’s now finally ready to fight for gold and vowed that he will defend his belt once it’s his.
Currently, Bellator featherweight champion Patricio Freire is out recovering from spinal surgery. He’s expected to return in early 2024. It’s uncertain if the promotion is going to implement an interim title in the division.
Pico is now on a two-fight winning streak since dislocating his shoulder against Jeremy Kennedy in October 2022, losing a by TKO due to injury. Prior to the injury, the JacksonWink fighter was on a six-fight winning streak, with all victories coming by stoppage.
Carvalho, on the other hand, finds himself on a two-fight losing streak and is 2-5 in his most recent seven fights. His last win came in September 2022, when he outpointed Mads Burnell in a unanimous decision.
Updated Bellator 299 results include:
Aaron Pico def. Pedro Carvalho via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 3:05
Sara Collins def. Sinead Kavanagh via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)
Mads Burnell def. Daniel Weichel via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)
Levan Chokheli def. Sabah Homasi via knockout (front kick) – Round 1, 1:51
Daniele Miceli vs. Peter Queally ruled no contest (accidental illegal head kick)
Jay Jay Wilson def. Mansour Barnaoui via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Gregory Babene def. Charlie Ward via submission (guillotine choke) – Round 1, 1:02
Ciaran Clarke def. Przemyslaw Gorny via submission (arm-triangle choke) – Round 2, 2:52
Luca Poclit def. Roman Faraldo via submission (D’arce choke) – Round 1, 2:18
Khasan Magomedsharipov def. Piotr Niedzielski via submission (arm-triangle choke) – Round 2, 3:15
Darragh Kelly def. Jelle Zeegers via TKO (strikes) – Round 3, 3:42
Otto Rodrigues def. Brian Moore via submission (arm-triangle choke) – Round 2, 1:31
Attila Korkmaz def. Davy Gallon via TKO (strikes) – Round 3, 0:23
Asael Adjoudj def. Ibrahim Al-Faqih Hassan via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)
Josh O’Connor def. Kenny Mokhonoana via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26)
Romain Debienne def. Nicolo Solli via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 0:39
Sergey Bilostenniy def. Kasim Aras via TKO (spinning wheel kick, punches) – Round 1, 2:33
Mark Ewen def. Noah Gugnon via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 3:51
Mackenzie Stiller def. Chiara Penco via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
