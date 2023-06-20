Bellator 297 winner Kyle Crutchmer ready to turn corner to next level after TKO win

CHICAGO – Kyle Crutchmer defeated Bobby Nash by TKO this past Friday at Bellator 297, winning with punches in the first round of their fight at WinStar Arena.

Afterward, Crutchmer (10-2 MMA, 6-2 BMMA) discussed his performance, his recent switch from American Kickboxing Academy to Fortis MMA, what it means for his career moving forward, and more.

You can watch his post-fight news conference in the video above.

