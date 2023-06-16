Bellator 297 video: Ben Askren protege Jordan Newman cranks Americana for nasty submission

CHICAGO – Jordan Newman keeps rolling.

At Bellator 297, Newman (6-0 MMA, 6-0 BMMA) made quick work of opponent Matthew Perry (5-4 MMA, 0-1 BMMA) when he submitted “The Care Bear” with a nasty Americana at 4:20 of Round 1. The event took place Friday at Wintrust Arena.

Newman, 27, is a protege of former UFC fighter and Bellator champion Ben Askren. He trains out of Roufusport in Milwaukee under Duke Roufus.

A Division III All-American at The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, Newman once again showed his grappling prowess when he took down Perry after a few striking exchanges.

Once on top, Newman was in complete control. He remained heavy and brutalized Perry with ground-and-pound shots. Eventually, Perry faced up with Newman in mount. Newman grabbed hold of an Americana, cranked, and got the submission.

SUBMISSION! 🔥 Jordan Newman remains undefeated inside the Bellator cage following his Americana tap over @CareBearMMA. 📺 #Bellator297 @MonsterEnergy Prelims fueled by @superiorgrocers LIVE NOW pic.twitter.com/I9y6YDmmZT — Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) June 16, 2023

Newman remains undefeated as a professional and balances out his resume with his second career submission, which compliments two knockouts and two decisions.

The up-to-the-minute Bellator 297 results include:

Jordan Newman def. Matthew Perry via submission (Americana) – Round 1, 4:20

Cody Law def. Edwin Chavez via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie