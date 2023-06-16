Bellator 297 live and official results, video stream from Chicago (6 p.m. ET)

CHICAGO – Bellator 297 takes place Friday, and you can join us for a live video stream and official results beginning at 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT).

The event takes place at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. The main card airs on Showtime following prelims on MMA Junkie.

In the main event, light heavymweight champion Vadim Nemkov (16-2 MMA, 8-0 BMMA) takes on challenger Yoel Romero (15-6 MMA, 2-1 BMMA). In the co-feature, featherweight champ and former lightweight titleholder Patricio Freire (35-5 MMA, 23-5 BMMA) chases history and a belt in a third division when he drops to bantamweight to take on Sergio Pettis (22-5 MMA, 4-0 BMMA), who is returning from a lengthy injury layoff.

Check out full Bellator 297 results, fight information, highlights and more below.

Edwin Chavez vs. Cody Law

Result:

Records: Edwin Chavez (6-4 MMA, 0-0 BMMA), Cody Law (6-2 MMA, 6-2 BMMA)

Division: Featherweight

Broadcast: MMA Junkie/YouTube

Referee: Mike Cimmarusti

Jordan Newman vs. Matthew Perry

Result:

Records: Jordan Newman (5-0 MMA, 5-0 BMMA), Matthew Perry (5-3 MMA, 0-0 BMMA)

Division: Middleweight

Broadcast: MMA Junkie/YouTube

Referee: Jason Herzog

Timur Khizriev vs. Richie Smullen

Result:

Records: Timur Khizriev (12-0 MMA, 1-0 BMMA), Richie Smullen (10-2-1 MMA, 4-1 BMMA)

Division: Featherweight

Broadcast: MMA Junkie/YouTube

Referee: Kevin MacDonald

Karl Moore vs. Alex Polizzi

Result:

Records: Karl Moore (11-2 MMA, 3-0 BMMA), Alex Polizzi (10-2 MMA, 4-2 BMMA)

Division: Light heavyweight

Broadcast: MMA Junkie/YouTube

Referee: Rob Madrigal

Archie Colgan vs. Emmanuel Sanchez

Result:

Records: Archie Colgan (7-0 MMA, 4-0 BMMA), Emmanuel Sanchez (20-8 MMA, 12-7 BMMA)

Division: Lightweight

Broadcast: MMA Junkie/YouTube

Referee: Mike Cimmarusti

Norbert Novenyi Jr. vs. Kamil Oniszczuk

Result:

Records: Norbert Novenyi Jr. (6-0 MMA, 5-0 BMMA), Kamil Oniszczuk (9-2 MMA, 0-1 BMMA)

Division: Middleweight

Broadcast: MMA Junkie/YouTube

Referee: Jason Herzog

Mike Hamel vs. Shamil Nikaev

Result:

Records: Mike Hamel (10-5 MMA, 3-2 BMMA), Shamil Nikaev (10-0 MMA, 1-0 BMMA)

Division: Lightweight

Broadcast: MMA Junkie/YouTube

Referee: Kevin MacDonald

Ramazan Kuramagomedov vs. Jaleel Willis

Result:

Records: Ramazan Kuramagomedov (10-0 MMA, 0-0 BMMA), Jaleel Willis (16-4 MMA, 4-2 BMMA)

Division: Welterweight

Broadcast: MMA Junkie/YouTube

Referee: Rob Madrigal

Pieter Buist vs. Gadzhi Rabadanov

Result:

Records: Pieter Buist (17-5 MMA, 0-0 BMMA), Gadzhi Rabadanov (19-4-1 MMA, 4-0 BMMA)

Division: Lightweight

Broadcast: MMA Junkie/YouTube

Referee: Mike Cimmarusti

Kyle Crutchmer vs. Bobby Nash

Result:

Records: Kyle Crutchmer (9-2 MMA, 5-2 BMMA), Bobby Nash (12-4 MMA, 0-0 BMMA)

Division: Welterweight

Broadcast: MMA Junkie/YouTube

Referee: Jason Herzog

Wladmir Gouvea vs. Gabriel Sayeg

Result:

Records: Wladmir Gouvea (1-0 MMA, 1-0 BMMA), Gabriel Sayeg (1-1 MMA, 0-0 BMMA)

Division: Heavyweight

Broadcast: MMA Junkie/YouTube

Referee: Kevin MacDonald

Daniel James vs. Gokhan Saricam

Result:

Records: Daniel James (15-6-1 MMA, 3-0 BMMA), Gokhan Saricam (8-2 MMA, 4-2 BMMA)

Division: Heavyweight

Broadcast: Showtime

Referee: Jason Herzog

Corey Anderson vs. Phil Davis

Result:

Records: Corey Anderson (17-6 MMA, 3-1 BMMA), Phil Davis (24-6 MMA, 11-3 BMMA)

Division: Light heavyweight

Broadcast: Showtime

Referee: Rob Madrigal

Sergio Pettis vs. Patricio Freire

Result:

Records: Sergio Pettis (22-5 MMA, 4-0 BMMA), Patricio Freire (35-5 MMA, 23-5 BMMA)

Division: Bantamweight

Broadcast: Showtime

Referee: Kevin MacDonald

Vadim Nemkov vs. Yoel Romero

Result:

Records: Vadim Nemkov (16-2 MMA, 8-0 BMMA), Yoel Romero (15-6 MMA, 2-1 BMMA)

Division: Light heavyweight

Broadcast: Showtime

Referee: Jason Herzog

