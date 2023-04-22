Bellator 294 results: Liz Carmouche retains title; Sara McMann victorious in debut
HONOLULU – Bellator 294 took place Friday, and MMA Junkie provided live and official results throughout the event.
The event took place at Neal S. Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu. The main card aired on Showtime following prelims on MMA Junkie.
In the main event, women’s flyweight champion Liz Carmouche (19-7 MMA, 6-0 BMMA) successfully defended her title against DeAnna Bennett (13-8-1 MMA, 3-2 BMMA). Bennett missed weight, so she was ineligible to win the title, but Carmouche still put her belt on the line.
In the co-feature, Tim Johnson (16-9 MMA, 4-5 BMMA) met Said Sowma (8-5 MMA, 2-4 BMMA) in a hard-fought heavyweight bout.
Full Bellator 294 results include:
Anthony Adams vs. Sharaf Davlatmurodov
Result: Sharaf Davlatmurodov def. Anthony Adams via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Records: Anthony Adams (9-4 MMA, 1-2 BMMA), Sharaf Davlatmurodov (19-4-1 MMA, 1-1 BMMA)
Division: Middleweight
Broadcast: MMA Junkie/YouTube
Referee: Dayne Furuta
Cris Lencioni vs. Blake Smith
Result: Cris Lencioni def. Blake Smith via submission (inverted triangle) – Round 2, 3:39
Records: Cris Lencioni (11-3 MMA, 6-2 BMMA), Blake Smith (7-4 MMA, 0-1 BMMA)
Division: Catchweight (both fighters missed the featherweight limit)
Broadcast: MMA Junkie/YouTube
Referee: Frank Trigg
Sergei Bilostennyi vs. Tyrell Fortune
Result: Tyrell Fortune def. Sergei Bilostennyi via disqualification (illegal strikes) – Round 1, 3:26
Records: Sergei Bilostennyi (10-3 MMA, 0-1 BMMA), Tyrell Fortune (13-3, 1 NC MMA, 13-3 BMMA)
Division: Heavyweight
Broadcast: MMA Junkie/YouTube
Referee: Chris West
Kenneth Cross vs. Killys Mota
Result: Killys Mota def. Kenneth Cross via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 2, 2:14
Records: Kenneth Cross (13-4 MMA, 0-1 BMMA), Killys Mota (15-3 MMA, 4-2 BMMA)
Division: Lightweight
Broadcast: MMA Junkie/YouTube
Referee: Kevin Yoshida
Levan Chokheli vs. Michael Lombardo
Result: Levan Chokheli def. Michael Lombardo via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)
Records: Levan Chokheli (12-2 MMA, 3-2 BMMA), Michael Lombardo (13-4 MMA, 2-2 BMMA)
Division: Welterweight
Broadcast: Showtime
Referee: Jason Herzog
Marcos Breno vs. Danny Sabatello
Result: Danny Sabatello def. Marcos Breno via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 2, 4:10
Records: Marcos Breno (15-3 MMA, 1-1 BMMA), Danny Sabatello (14-2 MMA, 4-1 BMMA)
Division: Bantamweight
Broadcast: Showtime
Referee: Kerry Hatley
Arlene Blencowe vs. Sara McMann
Result: Sara McMann def. Arlene Blencowe via unanimous decision (29-27, 30-27, 30-26)
Records: Arlene Blencowe (15-10 MMA, 8-6 BMMA), Sara McMann (14-6 MMA, 1-0 BMMA)
Division: Women’s featherweight
Broadcast: Showtime
Referee: Frank Trigg
Tim Johnson vs. Said Sowma
Result: Tim Johnson def. Said Sowma via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Records: Tim Johnson (16-9 MMA, 4-5 BMMA), Said Sowma (8-5 MMA, 2-4 BMMA)
Division: Heavyweight
Broadcast: Showtime
Referee: Jason Herzog
Liz Carmouche vs. DeAnna Bennett
Result: Liz Carmouche def. DeAnna Bennett via submission (arm triangle) – Round 4, 4:29
Records: Liz Carmouche (19-7 MMA, 6-0 BMMA), DeAnna Bennett (13-8-1 MMA, 3-2 BMMA)
Division: Women’s flyweight
Broadcast: Showtime
Referee: Kerry Hatley
