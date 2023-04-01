Bellator 293 video: Daniel James flattens Marcelo Golm with three-punch combo in headliner

TEMECULA, Calif. – Daniel James had enough.

After spending most of two rounds on his back, James decided to let his hands go. He came out firing in the third round of his Bellator 293 headliner against Marcelo Golm, stunned him right off the bat, then flattened him moments later with a three-punch combo that included two vicious uppercuts.

That was all she wrote 26 seconds into the third round at Pechanga Resort Casino.

Check out the finishing sequence below:

With the win, James (15-6-1 MMA, 3-0 BMMA) made a statement after moving to 2-0 since his return to Bellator late this past year. He also made a callout of heavyweight champion Ryan Bader, who was sitting cageside. Golm (10-4 MMA, 2-1 BMMA) had a four-fight winning streak, all finishes, snapped for his first loss in nearly four years.

Daniel James with the callout of heavyweight champ Ryan Bader, who is here for it. 👀 #Bellator293 pic.twitter.com/I4ram9NFcH — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) April 1, 2023

