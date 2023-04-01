Bellator 293 salaries: Cat Zingano, Daniel James lead the pack with six-figure disclosed paydays

Thirty fighters competed Friday at Bellator 293 with Cat Zingano and Daniel James leading all disclosed payouts.

California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) executive director Andy Foster released a full list of fighter payouts Friday to MMA Junkie. The amounts reflect the disclosed payouts only and do not include any off-contract bonuses, sponsor payments, or discretionary bonuses.

The main event and co-main event winners were the only two fighters to pocket six-figure disclosed paydays as a result of their performances Friday. Former UFC bantamweight title challenger Zingano (14-4 MMA, 4-0 BMMA) earned $100,000 flat for her unanimous decision win over Leah McCourt (7-2 MMA, 6-2 BMMA) in the co-main event. Then, main event winner James (15-6-1 MMA, 3-0 BMMA) earned to $50,000 show and a $50,000 win bonus for his victory over Marcelo Golm (10-3 MMA, 1-3 BMMA).

Scroll below to see what the 30 fighters on Bellator 293 were paid – disclosed amounts only.

Maria Henderson: $10,000 for loss to Mackenzie Stiller

Mackenzie Stiller: $4,500 (includes $2,000 win bonus) for win over Maria Henderson

Brandon Carrillo: $2,000 for loss to Bryce Meredith

Bryce Meredith: $30,000 (no win bonus) for win over Brandon Carrillo

Ashley Cummins: $3,000 for loss to Randi Field

Randi Field: $10,000 (includes $5,000 win bonus) for win over Ashley Cummins

Lance Gibson Jr.: $40,000 for loss to Vladimir Tokov

Vladimir Tokov: $46,000 (includes $23,000 win bonus) for win over Lance Gibson Jr.

Josh San Diego: $5,000 for loss to Lucas Brennan

Lucas Brennan: $20,000 (no win bonus) for win over Josh San Diego

Joey Davis: $60,000 for loss to Jeff Creighton

Jeff Creighton: $20,000 (includes $10,000 win bonus) for win over Joey Davis

Pam Sorenson: $21,000 for loss to Sara Collins

Sara Collins: $40,000 (includes $20,000 win bonus) for win over Pam Sorenson

Mandel Nallo: $35,000 for loss to Adam Piccolotti

Adam Piccolotti: $76,000 (includes $38,000 win bonus) for win over Mandel Nallo

Nick Browne: $24,000 for loss to Mike Hamel

Mike Hamel: $38,000 (includes $19,000 win bonus) for win over Nick Browne

Christian Edwards: $10,000 for loss to Rakim Cleveland

Rakim Cleveland: $40,000 (includes $20,000 win bonus) for win over Christian Edwards

Sullivan Cauley: $30,000 for loss to Luke Trainer

Luke Trainer: $56,000 (includes $28,000 win bonus) for win over Sullivan Cauley

Justin Montalvo: $10,000 for loss to Archie Colgan

Archie Colgan: $30,000 (no win bonus) for win over Justin Montalvo

Aaron Jeffery: $60,000 for loss to John Salter

John Salter: $86,000 (includes $43,000 win bonus) for win over Aaron Jeffery

Leah McCourt: $40,000 for loss to Cat Zingano

Cat Zingano: $100,000 (no win bonus) for win over Leah McCourt

Marcelo Golm: $50,000 for loss to Daniel James

Daniel James: $100,000 (includes $5,000 win bonus) for win over Marcelo Golm

