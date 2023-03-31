Bellator 293 live and official results (7 p.m. ET)

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Bellator 293 takes place Friday, and you can join us for a live video stream and official results beginning at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT).

The event takes place at Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, Calif. The main card airs on Showtime following prelims on MMA Junkie.

In the main event, Marcelo Golm (10-3 MMA, 2-0 BMMA) takes on Daniel James (14-6-1 MMA, 2-0 BMMA) at heavyweight. In the co-feature, Leah McCourt (7-2 MMA, 6-1 BMMA) meets former UFC title challenger Cat Zingano (13-4 MMA, 3-0 BMMA) in a women’s featherweight bout that could determine the next title challenger.

Full Bellator 293 results include:

Maria Henderson vs. Mackenzie Stiller

Result:

Records: Maria Henderson (1-0 MMA, 0-0 BMMA), Mackenzie Stiller (0-0 MMA, 0-0 BMMA)

Division: Women’s strawweight

Broadcast: MMA Junkie/YouTube

Referee:

Brandon Carrillo vs. Bryce Meredith

Result:

Records: Brandon Carrillo (1-0 MMA, 0-0 BMMA), Bryce Meredith (3-0 MMA, 0-0 BMMA)

Division: Bantamweight

Broadcast: MMA Junkie/YouTube

Referee:

Ashley Cummins vs. Randi Field

Result:

Records: Ashley Cummins (7-6 MMA, 1-0 BMMA), Randi Field (3-1 MMA, 1-1 BMMA)

Division: Women’s 120-pound contract weight

Broadcast: MMA Junkie/YouTube

Referee:

Lance Gibson Jr. vs. Vladimir Tokov

Result:

Records: Lance Gibson Jr. (7-0 MMA, 5-0 BMMA), Vladimir Tokov (7-2 MMA, 3-2 BMMA)

Division: Lightweight

Broadcast: MMA Junkie/YouTube

Referee:

Lucas Brennan vs. Josh San Diego

Result:

Records: Lucas Brennan (7-0 MMA, 7-0 BMMA), Josh San Diego (9-4 MMA, 4-1 BMMA)

Division: Featherweight

Broadcast: MMA Junkie/YouTube

Referee:

Jeff Creighton vs. Joey Davis

Result:

Records: Jeff Creighton (6-2-1 MMA, 0-0 BMMA), Joey Davis (8-0 MMA, 8-0 BMMA)

Division: Welterweight

Broadcast: MMA Junkie/YouTube

Referee:

Sara Collins vs. Pam Sorenson

Result:

Records: Sara Collins (3-0 MMA, 0-0 BMMA), Pam Sorenson (9-5 MMA, 1-2 BMMA)

Division: Women’s featherweight

Broadcast: MMA Junkie/YouTube

Referee:

Mandel Nallo vs. Adam Piccolotti

Result:

Records: Mandel Nallo (9-2 MMA, 4-2 BMMA), Adam Piccolotti (13-5 MMA, 9-5 BMMA)

Division: Lightweight

Broadcast: MMA Junkie/YouTube

Referee:

Rakim Cleveland vs. Christian Edwards

Result:

Records: Rakim Cleveland (22-15-1 MMA, 0-2 BMMA), Christian Edwards (5-2 MMA, 5-2 BMMA)

Division: Heavyweight

Broadcast: MMA Junkie/YouTube

Referee:

Nick Browne vs. Mike Hamel

Result:

Records: Nick Browne (13-2 MMA, 2-1 BMMA), Mike Hamel (9-5 MMA, 2-2 BMMA)

Division: Lightweight

Broadcast: MMA Junkie/YouTube

Referee:

Sullivan Cauley vs. Luke Trainer

Result:

Records: Sullivan Cauley (5-0 MMA, 5-0 BMMA), Luke Trainer (6-1 MMA, 3-1 BMMA)

Division: Light heavyweight

Broadcast: Showtime

Referee:

Archie Colgan vs. Justin Montalvo

Result:

Records: Archie Colgan (6-0 MMA, 3-0 BMMA), Justin Montalvo (5-0 MMA, 2-0 BMMA)

Division: Lightweight

Broadcast: Showtime

Referee:

Aaron Jeffery vs. John Salter

Result:

Records: Aaron Jeffery (13-3 MMA, 2-0 BMMA), John Salter (18-6 MMA, 8-3 BMMA)

Division: Middleweight

Broadcast: Showtime

Referee:

Leah McCourt vs. Cat Zingano

Result:

Records: Leah McCourt (7-2 MMA, 6-1 BMMA), Cat Zingano (13-4 MMA, 3-0 BMMA)

Division: Women’s featherweight

Broadcast: Showtime

Referee:

Marcelo Golm vs. Daniel James

Result:

Records: Marcelo Golm (10-3 MMA, 2-0 BMMA), Daniel James (14-6-1 MMA, 2-0 BMMA)

Division: Heavyweight

Broadcast: Showtime

Referee:

