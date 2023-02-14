Bellator 293 fight card finalized with additions of Sullivan Cauley, Joey Davis, more

The full fight card for Bellator 293 is locked, pending any unforeseen withdrawals.

As previously announced, the card is headlined by heavyweight contenders Marcelo Golm (10-3 MMA, 2-0 BMMA) and Daniel James (14-6-1 MMA, 2-0 BMMA), and also features a co-main event between Leah McCourt (7-2 MMA, 6-1 BMMA) and Cat Zingano (13-4 MMA, 3-4 BMMA). The event airs on Showtime after prelims on MMA Junkie.

On Tuesday, the promotion announced its full 16-fight card for March 31 at Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, Calif. New additions include undefeated top prospects Sullivan Cauley (5-0 MMA, 5-0 BMMA), Joey Davis (8-0 MMA, 8-0 BMMA), Lance Gibson Jr. (7-0 MMA, 5-0 BMMA), and Lucas Brennan (7-0 MMA, 7-0 BMMA).

Additionally, Bellator has signed three-time NCAA Division I All-American Bryce Meredith (3-0 MMA, 0-0 BMMA) to a multifight deal. He will debut against Brandon Carrillo (1-0 MMA, 0-0 BMMA).

Below is the full Bellator 293 lineup:

MAIN CARD (Showtime, 10 p.m. ET)

Marcelo Golm vs. Daniel James

Leah McCourt vs. Cat Zingano

Aaron Jeffrey vs. John Salter

Rustam Khabilov vs. Jaleel Willis

PRELIMINARY CARD (7 p.m. ET)

Sullivan Cauley vs. Luke Trainer

Archie Colgan vs. Justin Montalvo

Jeff Creighton vs. Joey Davis

Lucas Brennan vs. Josh San Diego

Lance Gibson Jr. vs. Vladimir Tokov

Sara Collins vs. Pam Sorenson

Rakim Cleveland vs. Christian Edwards

Nick Browne vs. Mike Hamel

Ashley Cummins vs. Randi Field

Brandon Carrillo vs. Bryce Meredith

Maria Henderson vs. MacKenzie Stiller

Khonry Gracie vs. David Pacheco

