Bellator 293 fight card finalized with additions of Sullivan Cauley, Joey Davis, more
The full fight card for Bellator 293 is locked, pending any unforeseen withdrawals.
As previously announced, the card is headlined by heavyweight contenders Marcelo Golm (10-3 MMA, 2-0 BMMA) and Daniel James (14-6-1 MMA, 2-0 BMMA), and also features a co-main event between Leah McCourt (7-2 MMA, 6-1 BMMA) and Cat Zingano (13-4 MMA, 3-4 BMMA). The event airs on Showtime after prelims on MMA Junkie.
On Tuesday, the promotion announced its full 16-fight card for March 31 at Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, Calif. New additions include undefeated top prospects Sullivan Cauley (5-0 MMA, 5-0 BMMA), Joey Davis (8-0 MMA, 8-0 BMMA), Lance Gibson Jr. (7-0 MMA, 5-0 BMMA), and Lucas Brennan (7-0 MMA, 7-0 BMMA).
Additionally, Bellator has signed three-time NCAA Division I All-American Bryce Meredith (3-0 MMA, 0-0 BMMA) to a multifight deal. He will debut against Brandon Carrillo (1-0 MMA, 0-0 BMMA).
More Bellator!
Bellator 290 gains: What all 28 fighters weighed on fight night
Matchup Roundup: New UFC and Bellator fights announced in the past week (Feb. 6-12)
Below is the full Bellator 293 lineup:
MAIN CARD (Showtime, 10 p.m. ET)
Marcelo Golm vs. Daniel James
Leah McCourt vs. Cat Zingano
Aaron Jeffrey vs. John Salter
Rustam Khabilov vs. Jaleel Willis
PRELIMINARY CARD (7 p.m. ET)
Sullivan Cauley vs. Luke Trainer
Archie Colgan vs. Justin Montalvo
Jeff Creighton vs. Joey Davis
Lucas Brennan vs. Josh San Diego
Lance Gibson Jr. vs. Vladimir Tokov
Sara Collins vs. Pam Sorenson
Rakim Cleveland vs. Christian Edwards
Nick Browne vs. Mike Hamel
Ashley Cummins vs. Randi Field
Brandon Carrillo vs. Bryce Meredith
Maria Henderson vs. MacKenzie Stiller
Khonry Gracie vs. David Pacheco
For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for Bellator 293.