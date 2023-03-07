Bellator 292 pre-event facts: All-time KO leader meets all-time submission leader

Bellator returns to its home base of San Jose, Calif., on Friday with Bellator 292, which takes place at SAP Center with a main card that airs on Showtime following prelims on MMA Junkie.

The main event features the start of the promotion’s lightweight grand prix. The title will be on the line in the opening-round matchup, as reigning 155-pound champ Usman Nurmagomedov (17-0 MMA, 6-0 BMMA) will attempt to make his first defense against former UFC and WEC titleholder Benson Henderson (30-11 MMA, 7-6 BMMA).

For more on the numbers behind the headliner, as well as the rest of the card, check below for MMA Junkie’s pre-event facts about Bellator 292.

Usman Nurmagomedov

Usman Nurmagomedov

Nurmagomedov is the only Dagestani champion in Bellator history.

Nurmagomedov’s four-fight Bellator winning streak at lightweight is the longest active streak in the division.

Nurmagomedov has earned 13 of his 16 career victories by stoppage.

Benson Henderson

Benson Henderson

Henderson competes in his eighth Bellator headliner. He’s 3-4 in previous main events.

Henderson is a former UFC and WEC lightweight champion. He’s 0-2 in Bellator title fights.

Tofiq Musayev vs. Alexandr Shabliy

Alexander Shabliy

[autotag]Alexander Shabliy[/autotag]’s (22-3 MMA, 3-0 BMMA) three-fight Bellator winning streak at lightweight is the second-longest active streak in the division behind Nurmagomedov (four).

Valentina Moldavsky vs. Linton Vassell

Valentin Moldavsky

[autotag]Valentin Moldavsky[/autotag]’s (11-2 MMQ, 6-1 BMMA) six victories in Bellator heavyweight competition are tied for fourth-most in divisional history behind Cheick Kongo (13), Tyrell Fortune (12) and Steve Mowry (seven).

Moldavsky has earned five of his six Bellator victories by decision.

[autotag]Linton Vassell[/autotag]’s (22-8 MMA, 10-5 BMMA) four-fight Bellator winning streak at heavyweight is the third-longest active streak in the division.

Vassell is 4-1 since he moved up to the heavyweight division in March 2019.

Story continues

Vassell has earned all three of his Bellator heavyweight victories by knockout.

Michael Page vs. Goiti Yamauchi

Michael Page

[autotag]Michael Page[/autotag] (20-2 MMA, 16-2 BMMA) competes in his 15th Bellator welterweight bout, the third-most appearance in divisional history behind Andrey Koreshkov (19) and Douglas Lima (19).

Page’s 16 victories in Bellator competition are fourth-most in company history behind Patricio Freire (22), A.J. McKee (19) and Michael Chandler (18).

Page’s 13 victories in Bellator welterweight competition are tied with Lima for second-most in divisional history behind Koreshkov (15).

Page’s 10 knockout victories in Bellator competition are tied with Patricky Freire most in company history.

Page’s nine stoppage victories in Bellator welterweight competition are tied with Lima for most in divisional history.

Page’s eight knockout victories in Bellator welterweight competition are tied with Koreshkov and Lima for most in divisional history.

Goiti Yamauchi

[autotag]Goiti Yamauchi[/autotag] (28-5 MMA, 14-4 BMMA) is 2-0 since he moved up to the Bellator welterweight division in March 2022.

Yamauchi has earned 24 of his 28 career victories by stoppage. That includes 12 of his 14 Bellator wins.

Yamauchi’s 12 stoppage victories in Bellator competition are tied with Patricio Freire for third-most in company history behind McKee (13) and Chandler (13).

Yamauchi is the only fighter in Bellator history to earn victories in three weight classes. He’s also won at lightweight and featherweight.

Yamauchi is the only fighter in Bellator history to earn stoppages in three weight classes.

Yamauchi is the only fighter in Bellator history to earn knockout and submission wins in three weight classes. He’s the only fighter in a major organization to accomplish the feat.

Yamauchi’s nine submission victories in Bellator competition are most in company history.

Yamauchi’s five submission victories in Bellator lightweight competition are tied for the most in divisional history.

Yamauchi’s five submission victories by rear-naked choke in Bellator competition are most in company history.

Erik Perez vs. Enrique Barzola

Erik Perez

[autotag]Erik Perez[/autotag] (20-8 MMA, 1-2 BMMA) returns to competition for the first time since May 7, 2021. The 672-day layoff is the longest of his nearly 15-year career.

[autotag]Enrique Barzola[/autotag] (18-7-2 MMA, 2-2 BMMA) is 1-2-1 since he dropped to the bantamweight division in March 2019.

Keri Melendez vs. Bruna Ellen

Keri Melendez

[autotag]Keri Melendez[/autotag] (5-0 MMA, 4-0 BMMA) returns to competition for the first time since Nov. 12, 2020. The 848-day layoff is the longest of her more than six-year career.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for Bellator 292.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie