Bellator 290 video: Chris Gonzalez puts Max Rohskopf on wobbly legs, wins by second-round TKO

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Chris Gonzalez turned the tables on Max Rohskopfwith one punch Saturday night.

After first round in which Rohskopf looked like the better fighter, Gonzalez came back in Round 2 and landed the punch he needed, hitting Rohskopf with a straight right hand to the forehead that wobbled his legs and sent him backwards on the canvas. From there, Gonzalez only needed some follow-up punches on the defenseless Rohskopf to earn the second-round TKO at the 1:22 mark inside Kia Forum.

You can watch the finish in the video below (via Twitter):

𝗛𝗘 𝗜𝗦 𝗢𝗨𝗧! What a KO by @cgzdream 👊🔥 💻 @MonsterEnergy Prelims fueled by @NorthgateGlzMrk | Bellator YouTube 📺 #Bellator290 | 𝑪𝑩𝑺 & 𝑷𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒎𝒐𝒖𝒏𝒕+ | 9pm ET / 6pm PT pic.twitter.com/8ro0d3USSU — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) February 5, 2023

For Gonzalez (8-2 MMA, 7-2 BMMA), the win comes roughly seven months after losing to now-champion Usman Nurmagomedov. Rohskopf (7-2 MMA, 0-1 BMMA), who was making his Bellator debut, loses for just the second time in his career.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for Bellator 290.

List

Bellator 290 live and official results, video stream

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie