Bellator 290 salaries: Ryan Bader, Johnny Eblen lead disclosed purses
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Twenty-eight fighters competed Saturday at Bellator 290 with the titleholders leading all disclosed payouts.
California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) executive director Andy Foster released a full list of fighter payouts Saturday to MMA Junkie. The amounts reflect the disclosed payouts only and do not include any off-contract bonuses, sponsor payments, or discretionary bonuses.
One of five fighters who pocketed six-figure disclosed paydays, Ryan Bader and Johnny Eblen topped the list with $150,000. Legendary MMA fighter Fedor Emelianenko and welterweight Sabah Homasi each made $100,000, despite losses.
Scroll below to see what the 28 fighters on Bellator 290 were paid – disclosed amounts only.
Darrion Caldwell: $50,000 for loss to Nikita Mikhailov
Nikita Mikhailov: $32,000 (includes $16,000 win bonus) for win over Darrion Caldwell
Bellator 290 ceremonial weigh-ins
Alejandra Lara: $60,000 for loss to Diana Avsaragova
Bellator 290 ceremonial weigh-ins
Diana Avsaragova: $32,000 (includes $16,000 win bonus) for win over Alejandra Lara
Bellator 290 ceremonial weigh-ins
Karl Albrektsson: $35,000 for loss to Grant Neal
Bellator 290 ceremonial weigh-ins
Grant Neal: $66,000 (includes $33,000 win bonus) for win over Karl Albrektsson
Bellator 290 ceremonial weigh-ins
Max Rohskopf: $30,000 for loss to Chris Gonzalez
Bellator 290 ceremonial weigh-ins
Chris Gonzalez: $100,000 (includes $50,000 win bonus) for win over Max Rohskopf
Bellator 290 ceremonial weigh-ins
Ali Isaev: $70,000 for draw vs. Steve Mowry
Bellator 290 ceremonial weigh-ins
Steve Mowry: $70,000 for draw vs. Ali Isaev
Bellator 290 ceremonial weigh-ins
Henry Corrales: $75,000 (no win bonus) for win over Akhmed Magomedov
Bellator 290 ceremonial weigh-ins
Akhmed Magomedov: $28,000 for loss to Henry Corrales
Bellator 290 ceremonial weigh-ins
Mukhamed Berkhamov: $33,000 for loss to Lorenz Larkin
Bellator 290 ceremonial weigh-ins
Sabah Homasi: $100,000 for loss to Brennan Ward
Bellator 290 ceremonial weigh-ins
Brennan Ward: $75,000 (no win bonus) for win over Sabah Homasi
Bellator 290 ceremonial weigh-ins
Anatoly Tokov: $75,000 for loss to Johnny Eblen
Bellator 290 ceremonial weigh-ins
Johnny Eblen: $150,000 for win over Anatoly Tokov
Bellator 290 ceremonial weigh-ins
Ryan Bader: $150,000 for win over Fedor Emelianenko
Bellator 290 ceremonial weigh-ins
Fedor Emelianenko: $100,000 for loss to Ryan Bader
Bellator 290 ceremonial weigh-ins