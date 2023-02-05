Bellator 290 salaries: Ryan Bader, Johnny Eblen lead disclosed purses

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Twenty-eight fighters competed Saturday at Bellator 290 with the titleholders leading all disclosed payouts.

California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) executive director Andy Foster released a full list of fighter payouts Saturday to MMA Junkie. The amounts reflect the disclosed payouts only and do not include any off-contract bonuses, sponsor payments, or discretionary bonuses.

One of five fighters who pocketed six-figure disclosed paydays, Ryan Bader and Johnny Eblen topped the list with $150,000. Legendary MMA fighter Fedor Emelianenko and welterweight Sabah Homasi each made $100,000, despite losses.

Scroll below to see what the 28 fighters on Bellator 290 were paid – disclosed amounts only.

Darrion Caldwell: $50,000 for loss to Nikita Mikhailov

Nikita Mikhailov: $32,000 (includes $16,000 win bonus) for win over Darrion Caldwell

Bellator 290 ceremonial weigh-ins

Alejandra Lara: $60,000 for loss to Diana Avsaragova

Bellator 290 ceremonial weigh-ins

Diana Avsaragova: $32,000 (includes $16,000 win bonus) for win over Alejandra Lara

Bellator 290 ceremonial weigh-ins

Karl Albrektsson: $35,000 for loss to Grant Neal

Bellator 290 ceremonial weigh-ins

Grant Neal: $66,000 (includes $33,000 win bonus) for win over Karl Albrektsson

Bellator 290 ceremonial weigh-ins

Max Rohskopf: $30,000 for loss to Chris Gonzalez

Bellator 290 ceremonial weigh-ins

Chris Gonzalez: $100,000 (includes $50,000 win bonus) for win over Max Rohskopf

Bellator 290 ceremonial weigh-ins

Ali Isaev: $70,000 for draw vs. Steve Mowry

Bellator 290 ceremonial weigh-ins

Steve Mowry: $70,000 for draw vs. Ali Isaev

Bellator 290 ceremonial weigh-ins

Henry Corrales: $75,000 (no win bonus) for win over Akhmed Magomedov

Bellator 290 ceremonial weigh-ins

Akhmed Magomedov: $28,000 for loss to Henry Corrales

Bellator 290 ceremonial weigh-ins

Mukhamed Berkhamov: $33,000 for loss to Lorenz Larkin

Bellator 290 ceremonial weigh-ins

Sabah Homasi: $100,000 for loss to Brennan Ward

Bellator 290 ceremonial weigh-ins

Story continues

Brennan Ward: $75,000 (no win bonus) for win over Sabah Homasi

Bellator 290 ceremonial weigh-ins

Anatoly Tokov: $75,000 for loss to Johnny Eblen

Bellator 290 ceremonial weigh-ins

Johnny Eblen: $150,000 for win over Anatoly Tokov

Bellator 290 ceremonial weigh-ins

Ryan Bader: $150,000 for win over Fedor Emelianenko

Bellator 290 ceremonial weigh-ins

Fedor Emelianenko: $100,000 for loss to Ryan Bader

Bellator 290 ceremonial weigh-ins

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie