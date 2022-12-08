Bellator 289 ceremonial weigh-in faceoff highlights, photo gallery

Matt Erickson
UNCASVILLE, Conn. – Bellator 289 ceremonial fighter weigh-ins took place Thursday, and the fighters came face-to-face one final time before Friday’s event.

The weigh-ins took place at the Cabaret Theater at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn. The on-site Mohegan Sun Arena hosts Friday’s event, which has a main card on Showtime following prelims on MMA Junkie.

Check out the video above for the ceremonial weigh-ins and faceoffs for Bellator’s final event of 2022, and don’t miss the photo gallery below.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for Bellator 289.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie

