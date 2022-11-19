Bellator 288 results: Usman Nurmagomedov dominates Patricky Freire to win lightweight title

Matthew Wells
·4 min read

CHICAGO – Bellator has its first champion from Dagestan.

Usman Nurmagomedov entered the first five-round fight of his career aiming to make history, and after a dominant 25-minute performance, he accomplished his goal with little resistance. Remaining undefeated Nurmagomedov (16-0 MMA, 5-0 BMMA), took the lightweight title from Patricky Freire with a clean sweep on the scorecards.

The lightweight title bout served as the co-main event of Bellator 288 at Wintrust Arena, and aired on Showtime.

Nurmagomedov took control of the center early, setting the tone with a variety of kicks as Freire (24-11 MMA, 15-9 BMMA) measured from the outside. The frequency of kicks kept the champion from establishing his own offensive rhythm, aside from a couple of single strikes.

The gameplan remained the same for Nurmagomedov early in the second, scoring with kicks to the legs and to the body, while Freire remained in close proximity, but without offering much offense of his own. A couple of minutes in, Nurmagomedov blasted with a punch to pop Freire’s head back, and smoothly used the opportunity to complete a takedown.

Looking like his cousin Khabib Nurmagomedov, the challenger began smashing Freire on the ground with hard strikes with smothering control. The bell saved Freire as Nurmagomedov rained down hard elbows in the closing seconds.

Nurmagomedov attempted to get the fight to the ground early in the third, but his takedown was stuffed. He then went back to offering kicks while Freire remained neutral for most of the round.

The crowd grew restless in the fourth, as patches of boos were heard while Nurmagomedov continued to cruise in the one-sided fight. Freire put some power behind a couple of counter combinations, but Nurmagomedov was able to evade any serious damage.

“Pitbull” looked alive and came out with heavy punches to start off the final round. However, his initial success was quickly stifled by a takedown. Working from guard, Nurmagomedov maintained top control while mixing in a few punches. Freire was able to get back to his feet with a minute to go, but was unable to empty the tank to change the outcome.

The judges scored the bout 50-45, 50-44 and 50-44 in Nurmagomedov’s favor, crowing him the new champion.

During his post-fight interview, Nurmagomedov expressed the importance of winning the lightweight title.

“For me, this is so important,” Nurmagomedov said. “… I’m so happy. A lot of emotions, you know? I just want to say thank you. Like, first of all, Alhamdulillah after. A lot of guys, everybody from around the world send me messages to support me. Thank you.”

Nurmagomedov, 24, becomes champion in his fifth win under the Bellator banner. He entered on the heels of three consecutive first-round finishes over Manny Muro, Patrik Pietila, and Chris Gonzalez.

Freire, 36, won the vacant title by defeating Peter Queally a year ago, but was unable to defend. “Pitbull” walks away with the 11th loss of his professional career.

Up-to-the-minute results of Bellator 288 include:

  • Usman Nurmagomedov def. Patricky Freire via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-44, 50-44) – for lightweight title

  • Timur Khizriev def. Daniel Weichel via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

  • Daniel James def. Tyrell Fortune via TKO (elbows) – Round 2, 0:27

  • Levan Chokheli def. Roman Faraldo via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-27)

  • Imamshafi Aliev def. Sean Fallon via TKO (doctor’s stoppage) – Round 1, 3:20

  • Killys Mota def. Jairo Pacheco via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

  • Archie Colgan def. Jesse Hannam via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 0:50

  • Sullivan Cauley def. Jay Radick via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 1:01

  • Jordan Newman def. Jayden Taulker via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 2, 3:20

  • Laird Anderson def. Rob Fenicle via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 2:28

  • Isaiah Hokit def. Matias Nader via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 3:48

  • Wladmir Gouvea def. Kory Moegenburg via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 1:46

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for Bellator 288.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie

