Bellator 286 post-event facts: Patricio ‘Pitbull’ adds to legacy with 12th title-fight win

The final stretch of Bellator’s 2022 schedule kicked off Saturday with Bellator 286, which took place at Long Beach Arena in Long Beach, Calif., and featured a 13-fight lineup.

The main event saw the most decorated fighter in company history further enhance his legacy when Patricio Freire (34-5 MMA, 22-5 BMMA) cruised to a lopsided unanimous decision over Adam Borics (18-2 MMA, 9-2 BMMA) to defend his featherweight title for the first time in what’s his third title reign in the division.

For more on the numbers behind the headliner, as well as the rest of the card, check below for MMA Junkie’s post-event facts from Bellator 286.

Event stats

Betting favorites went 10-2 on the card. One fight had even odds

Betting favorites improved to 7-7 in Bellator main events this year.

Total fight time for the 13-bout card was 2:45:03.

Patricio Freire vs. Adam Borics

Freire’s 12 victories in Bellator title fights are most in company history.

Freire’s 22 victories in Bellator competition are most in company history.

Freire’s 21 victories in Bellator featherweight competition are most in divisional history.

Borics suffered the first decision loss of his career.

A.J. McKee def. Spike Carlyle

[autotag]A.J. McKee[/autotag] (19-1 MMA, 19-1 BMMA) was successful in his lightweight debut.

McKee’s 19 victories in Bellator competition are second-most in company history behind Freire (22).

[autotag]Spike Carlyle[/autotag] (14-4 MMA, 1-1 BMMA) has suffered all four of his career losses by decision.

Jeremy Kennedy def. Aaron Pico

[autotag]Aaron Pico[/autotag] (10-4 MMA, 10-4 BMMA) fell to 9-3 since he dropped to the featherweight division in September 2017.

Pico has suffered all four of his career losses by stoppage.

Juan Archuleta def. Enrique Barzola

[autotag]Juan Archuleta[/autotag] (26-4 MMA, 8-3 BMMA) has earned six of his eight Bellator victories by decision.

[autotag]Enrique Barzola[/autotag] (18-7-2 MMA, 2-2 BMMA) has suffered six of his seven career losses by decision.

Islam Mamedov def. Nick Browne

[autotag]Islam Mamedov[/autotag] (22-2-1 MMA, 2-1 BMMA) has earned both of his Bellator victories by decision.

[autotag]Nick Browne[/autotag] (13-2 MMA, 2-1 BMMA) has suffered both of his career losses by decision.

Jay-Jay Wilson def. Vladimir Tokov

[autotag]Jay-Jay Wilson[/autotag] (9-1 MMA, 8-1 BMMA) improved to 1-1 since he moved up to the Bellator lightweight division in March 2022.

[autotag]Vladimir Tokov[/autotag] (7-2 MMA, 3-2 BMMA) has suffered both of his career losses by decision.

Khalid Murtazaliev def. Khadzhimurat Bestaev

[autotag]Khalid Murtazaliev[/autotag] (16-3 MMA, 2-1 BMMA) has earned 13 of his 16 career victories by stoppage.

Murtazaliev has earned all of his career stoppage victories by knockout.

[autotag]Khadzhimurat Bestaev[/autotag] (11-5 MMA, 1-1 BMMA) has suffered all five of his career losses by stoppage.

Sumiko Inaba def. Nadine Mandiau

[autotag]Sumiko Inaba[/autotag] (5-0 MMA, 5-0 BMMA) earned the first decision victory of her career.

Weber Almeida def. Ryan Lilley

[autotag]Weber Almeida[/autotag] (7-1 MMA, 5-1 BMMA) earned the first decision victory of his career.

Lance Gibson Jr. def. Dominic Clark

[autotag]Lance Gibson Jr.[/autotag] (7-0 MMA, 5-0 BMMA) has earned five of his seven career victories by stoppage.

[autotag]Dominic Clark[/autotag] (15-13 MMA, 0-3 BMMA) has suffered 12 of his 13 career losses by stoppage.

Cee Jay Hamilton def. Richard Palencia

[autotag]Richard Palencia[/autotag] (10-1 MMA, 0-1 BMMA) had his 10-fight winning streak snapped for the first defeat of his career.

