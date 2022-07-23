Bellator 283 video: Roman Faraldo keeps first-round KO streak alive with walk-off finish of Luis Iniguez

Roman Faraldo has a knack for separating people from their consciousnesses.

At Bellator 283, Faraldo (8-0 MMA, 5-0 BMMA) extended his knockout streak to five when he decimated Luis Iniguez (5-2 MMA, 0-1 BMMA) with a straight left. No follow-up punches were necessary, as referee Keith Peterson waved off the fight at 3:42 of Round 1.

Bellator 283 took place Friday at Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma, Wash.

The fight was all Faraldo from beginning to end. Faraldo’s striking was sharp, accurate, and effective. Prior to the finish, Iniguez looked tired as he threw lunging single-strikes. In the final few exchanges, Faraldo’s confidence visibly increased. After he stunned Iniguez in a combination, he put his hands down. Seconds later, a left hand sealed the deal.

𝐇𝐄 𝐃𝐎𝐄𝐒 𝐈𝐓 𝐀𝐆𝐀𝐈𝐍! 🔥 Another one for the highlight reel. @RomanFaraldo just loves a 1st round finish. Tune in to the #Bellator283 prelims, brought to you by @MonsterEnergy and fueled by @SuperiorGrocers. 🔗 https://t.co/pCLsMdTGuO pic.twitter.com/za4yX1glmn — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) July 23, 2022

Faraldo, 29, is one of the most highly-touted prospects in all of Bellator. With a 100 percent finishing rate under the promotion’s banner, the American Top Team product has compiled quite the highlight reel including two flying knee knockouts in Bellator.

