Bellator 283 results: Tofiq Musayev blitzes through Sidney Outlaw with 27-second knockout

It didn’t take long for Tofiq Musaev to make a statement in his Bellator debut.

In the co-main bout of Bellator 283, Musaev (20-4 MMA, 1-0 BMMA) met Sidney Outlaw, who entered the contest on a two-fight win streak with victories over Adam Piccolotti and Myles Jury.

Musaev, who stepped into the Bellator cage for the first time after his exit from Rizin FF, caused a halt to the win streak in rapid fashion.

After a few brief seconds of figuring out the movements of Outlaw (16-5 MMA, 3-2 BMMA), Musaev saw an opening and unleashed a hard two-punch combination. Outlaw was clearly wobbled and Musaev sensed a finish was possible. He quickly followed up with another combination ending with a right hand that sat Outlaw down, and referee Keith Peterson quickly called a stop to the contest.

The official stoppage time was 27 seconds, the fastest finish of Musayev’s professional career.

Musayev holds a win over current Bellator lightweight champion Patricky Freire from 2019, and hopes to run it back again, potentially for higher stakes in the near future.

