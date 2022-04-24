Bellator 279 results: Cris Cyborg retains title after winning battle with Arlene Blencowe

HONOLULU – Like the first time they fought, Cris Cyborg defeated Arlene Blencowe.

Unlike the first time they fought, however, Blencowe (15-9 MMA, 8-5 BMA) went all five rounds against Cyborg (26-2 MMA, 5-0 BMMA) – and had her moments, no matter how brief. But in the end, Cyborg defeated Blencowe by unanimous decision (49-45, 49-45, 49-45) for her fourth defense of the Bellator women’s featherweight title.

In the opening round, Cyborg displayed her power early. But unlike their first fight, Blencowe willingly stood and traded in the pocket with the champion. Cyborg made her pay, however, as she flattened Blencowe with a big punch that sent the Australian to the canvas.

Cyborg pounced, but her finish attempt was stopped short when she fouled Blencowe with a knee deemed to be illegal by referee Jason Herzog. After a brief timeout and warning, Herzog docked Cyborg a point, and the action resumed.

Round 2 kicked off frantically with some big Cyborg punches. Blencowe brought the fight to Cyborg at times as she landed a big punch here and there. Bloodied up, Blencowe continued her fearless pocket-exchanges.

Midway through Round 3, Blencowe’s biggest moment came when she dropped Cyborg to a knee with a hard punch. Cyborg smiled and resumed her stalking. The inside of Blencowe’s thigh was discolored from the combination of the blood, sweat and swelling caused by Cyborg leg kicks.

The action hit the mat in the fourth round with a big Cyborg suplex. Cyborg worked from side control for the crucifix position, but Blencowe scrambled up. More exchanges came from both women until the Round 4 horn sounded.

The fifth round was more Cyborg, but Blencowe called her forward multiple times. Unafraid to trade, Blencowe chucked her hardest shots, although labored. Cyborg once again just laughed. The crowd went bananas as the final buzzer sounded. Cyborg was later declared the victor.

The first fight between Cyborg and Blencowe took place at Bellator 249 in October 2020. At that event, Cyborg submitted Blencowe in Round 2 for her first career submission.

With the win, Cyborg continues her reign as Bellator women’s featherweight champion. Other title defenses since she defeated Julia Budd for the title include Sinead Kavanagh and Leslie Smith. As for Blencowe, the loss snaps the two-fight winning streak that followed her original defeat to Cyborg.

