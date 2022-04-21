HONOLULU – MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Thursday’s official Bellator 278 fighter weigh-ins, which kick off at 4 p.m. ET (1 p.m. PT).

The weigh-ins take place at the Bellator host hotel in San Jose, Calif. The nearby Neal S. Blaisdell Center in Honolulu hosts Friday’s event, which has a main card on Showtime following prelims on MMA Junkie. It is the first of back-to-back shows in Honolulu.

Among those weighing in are women’s flyweight champion Juliana Velasquez (12-0 MMA, 7-0 BMMA) and challenger Liz Carmouche (16-7 MMA, 3-0 BMMA), who meet in the main event.

The full Bellator 278 weigh-in results include:

MAIN CARD (Showtime, 10 p.m. ET)

Champ Juliana Velasquez (124.8) vs. Liz Carmouche (125) – for women’s flyweight title

Enrique Barzola (139.6) vs. Nikita Mikhailov (139.4) – bantamweight grand prix wild card, 140-pound contract weight

Jornel Lugo (135.8) vs. Danny Sabatello (134.6) – bantamweight grand prix wild card

Christian Edwards () vs. Grant Neal (204.2)

Nate Andrews (159.2) vs. Manny Muro ()

PRELMINARY CARD (MMA Junkie, 9 p.m. ET)