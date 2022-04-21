Bellator 278 weigh-in results
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Liz CarmoucheAmerican mixed martial artist
- Juliana VelasquezBrazilian mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter
HONOLULU – MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Thursday’s official Bellator 278 fighter weigh-ins, which kick off at 4 p.m. ET (1 p.m. PT).
The weigh-ins take place at the Bellator host hotel in San Jose, Calif. The nearby Neal S. Blaisdell Center in Honolulu hosts Friday’s event, which has a main card on Showtime following prelims on MMA Junkie. It is the first of back-to-back shows in Honolulu.
Among those weighing in are women’s flyweight champion Juliana Velasquez (12-0 MMA, 7-0 BMMA) and challenger Liz Carmouche (16-7 MMA, 3-0 BMMA), who meet in the main event.
The full Bellator 278 weigh-in results include:
MAIN CARD (Showtime, 10 p.m. ET)
Champ Juliana Velasquez (124.8) vs. Liz Carmouche (125) – for women’s flyweight title
Enrique Barzola (139.6) vs. Nikita Mikhailov (139.4) – bantamweight grand prix wild card, 140-pound contract weight
Jornel Lugo (135.8) vs. Danny Sabatello (134.6) – bantamweight grand prix wild card
Christian Edwards () vs. Grant Neal (204.2)
Nate Andrews (159.2) vs. Manny Muro ()
PRELMINARY CARD (MMA Junkie, 9 p.m. ET)
Weber Almeida (145.2) vs. Fabricio Franco (145.6)
Scotty Hao (170) vs. Dante Schiro (170.6)
Makoa Cooper (169) vs. Blake Perry (169.8)