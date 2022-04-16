Bellator 277 results: Linton Vassell flips the script, pulls off improbable comeback over Tim Johnson

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Things weren’t going in the favor of Linton Vassell until they were.

After multiple near-stoppages by his opponent Tim Johnson (15-9 MMA, 3-5 BMMA), somehow, someway, Vassell (22-8 MMA, 11-5 BMMA) rallied to pull off a TKO stoppage due to ground-and-pound at 4:21 of Round 1.

Bellator 277 took place Friday at SAP Center, headlined by a featherweight title rematch between A.J. McKee and Patricio Freire.

Vassell was in trouble early, as Johnson rocked him badly enough the Brit felt the need to shoot for a takedown. Johnson stuffed Vassell into the canvas hard, as he swung around to land punches from the top. Vassell tried to escape and eventually rose to his feet, but his equilibrium did not.

As the two fighters moved up, Vassell toppled over again – still shook from Johnson’s punches. Johnson ran full speed and crashed his body into his downed opponent. More heavy ground-and-pound came. Referee Blake Grice kept a close eye on things, but elected to stay away.

Vassell grabbed hold of a leg and reversed Johnson. From there, he quickly moved into mount. Punch after punch, Vassell calmly landed. Johnson, bloodied, tried to escape – but couldn’t until the referee waved things off.

With the win, Vassell has won four fights in a row, possibly positioning himself for a title opportunity. Meanwhile, Johnson is now on a three-fight skid.

