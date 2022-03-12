Bellator 276 live and official results

Bellator 276 takes place Saturday, and you can join us for a live video stream and official results beginning at 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT).

The event takes place at Family Arena in St. Charles, Mo. The main card airs on Showtime following prelims on MMA Junkie.

In the main event, Adam Borics (17-1 MMA, 8-1 BMMA) takes on Mads Burnell (16-3 MMA, 3-0 BMMA) in a top featherweight contenders fight. In the light heavyweight co-feature, former champion Phil Davis (23-6 MMA, 10-3 BMMA) takes on recent title challenger Julius Anglickas (10-2 MMA, 3-1 BMMA).

Official Bellator 276 results include:

MAIN CARD (Showtime, 9 p.m. ET)

Adam Borics vs. Mads Burnell

Julius Anglickas vs. Phil Davis

Johnny Eblen vs. John Salter

Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Jay Jay Wilson

PRELIMINARY CARD (MMA Junkie, 6 p.m. ET)