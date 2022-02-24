Bellator 275 weigh-in results: Gegard Mousasi, Austin Vanderford title fight official; one fighter heavy

The weigh-ins are in the books for Bellator 275, where all but one fighter made weight.

In the main event, middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi (48-7-2 MMA, 6-1 BMMA) puts his title on the line against undefeated Austin Vanderford (11-0 MMA, 5-0 BMMA). Mousasi weighed in at 184.6 pounds; Vanderford was 183.7 pounds.

In the women’s featherweight co-headliner, Leah McCourt (6-1 MMA, 5-0 BMMA) stepped on the scale at 145.8 pounds, while former title challenger Sinead Kavanagh (7-5 MMA, 4-5 BMMA) was 145.6 pounds.

The weigh-ins took place at 3Arena in Dublin. The same venue hosts Friday’s event, which has a main card on Showtime following prelims on MMA Junkie.

The full Bellator 275 weigh-in results are below:

MAIN CARD (Showtime, 4 p.m. ET)

Champ Gegard Mousasi (184.6) vs. Austin Vanderford (183.7) – for middleweight title

Sinead Kavanagh (145.6) vs. Leah McCourt (145.8)

Ciaran Clarke (144.8) vs. Abou Tounkara (145.8)

Khasan Magomedsharipov (145.6) vs. Jose Sanchez (145.4)

Jornel Lugo (135.2) vs. Brian Moore (135.4)

PRELIMS (MMA Junkie, 1 p.m. ET)

Brett Johns (135.6) vs. Khurshed Kakhorov (134.8)

Davy Gallon (155.2) vs. Charlie Leary (155.2)

Danni McCormack (115.2) vs. Stephanie Page (114.9)

Darragh Kelly (155) vs. Junior Morgan (156)

Daniele Scatizzi (154.6) vs. Vladimir Tokov (155.4)

Gokhan Saricam (247.6) vs. Kirill Sidelnikov (264)

Nathan Kelly (145.4) vs. Scott Pedersen (144.8)

Lee Hammond (145.6) vs. Jamie Hay (146.8)*

* Hay missed the 146-pound limit.