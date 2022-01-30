Bellator 273 results: Benson Henderson grinds out upset of Islam Mamedov

Islam Mamedov was a heavy favorite, and Benson Henderson not only gave him a true test, but gave him his first loss in more than 12 years.

Henderson (29-11 MMA, 6-6 BMMA) grinded out a split decision against Mamedov (20-2-1 MMA, 1-1 BMMA) in a fight that saw big momentum swings and submission attempts from both fighters. Henderson took the fight with a pair of 29-28 scores in the Bellator 273 co-main event at Footprint Center in Phoenix. A third judge had it 29-28 for Mamedov.

Mamedov came into the bout on a 20-fight unbeaten streak. He hadn’t lost since his second pro fight in July 2009. Mamedov was as much as a 6-1 favorite in the lightweight bout.

Henderson tried to create distance early with some kick feints. Mamedov stayed patient in the middle looking for openings. Ninety seconds in, Henderson landed a solid inside low kick, and he followed it with a left to the body. After two minutes, Mamedov threw a combination that backed Henderson up, and a body kick came behind it. Midway through the round, Mamedov clinched Henderson and pushed him to the fence. When Mamedov tried a trip takedown, Henderson wound up on top, then went after a guillotine choke. He held it for a a lengthy stretch, but Mamedov worked his way out of it and finished the round on top.

Mamedov faked a few punches in the second, then finally fired off a punch. But when he went for a takedown again, Henderson rolled and went after another guillotine choke. It failed, though, and Mamedov wound up in side control. Then he took Henderson’s back and went for a rear-naked choke. Henderson survived the first effort, but Mamedov drilled him with punches midway through the round. Henderson rallied and went after a heel hook. Mamedov broke free perhaps with the aid of the fence and tried to take Henderson’s back again with a minute left in the round. With 30 seconds left, Mamedov locked in a rear-naked choke and went to the canvas when Henderson slammed them down. Henderson survived the middle frame to see a third.

The two traded punches early in the third, and Henderson pushed forward after 90 seconds with punches and kicks. He went after a big uppercut that missed, then tried a high kick. Midway through the round, Mamedov dropped down and took Henderson to the canvas in a key move to score points with the judges in a close fight. With 90 seconds left, Henderson rolled and looked for a leg submission. He had to eat punches from Mamedov for his effort while Henderson kept his right leg tied up with his own legs.

“I don’t know if I’m going to fight again, so going off with a ‘W’ is good,” Henderson said in the cage after the win.

Henderson snapped a three-fight skid with the upset. It was the longest losing stretch of his career.