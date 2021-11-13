Bellator 271 live and official results
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Bellator 271 takes place Friday, and you can join us for a live video stream and official results beginning at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT).
The event takes place at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. The main card airs on Showtime following prelims on MMA Junkie.
In the main event, women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg (24-2 MMA, 3-0 BMMA) puts her title on the line against challenger Sinead Kavanagh (7-4 MMA, 4-4 BMMA). In the co-feature, Tyrell Fortune (11-1 MMA, 11-1 BMMA) takes on Linton Vassell (21-8 MMA, 9-5 BMMA) at heavyweight.
Official Bellator 271 results include:
MAIN CARD (Showtime, 10 p.m. ET)
Champ Cris Cyborg vs. Sinead Kavanagh – for women’s featherweight title
Tyrell Fortune vs. Linton Vassell
Justin Gonzales vs. Aaron Pico
Arlene Blencowe vs. Pam Sorenson
PRELIMINARY CARD (MMA Junkie, 7 p.m. ET)
Rakim Cleveland vs. Steve Mowry
Bruna Ellen vs. Desiree Yanez
Roman Faraldo vs. Robert Turnquest
Colton Hamm vs. Cody Law
Valerie Loureda vs. Taylor Turner
Jordan Newman vs. Shane O’Shea
Ethan Hughes vs. Mahmoud Sebie