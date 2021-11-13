Bellator 271 live and official results

MMA Junkie Staff
·1 min read

Bellator 271 takes place Friday, and you can join us for a live video stream and official results beginning at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT).

The event takes place at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. The main card airs on Showtime following prelims on MMA Junkie.

In the main event, women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg (24-2 MMA, 3-0 BMMA) puts her title on the line against challenger Sinead Kavanagh (7-4 MMA, 4-4 BMMA). In the co-feature, Tyrell Fortune (11-1 MMA, 11-1 BMMA) takes on Linton Vassell (21-8 MMA, 9-5 BMMA) at heavyweight.

Official Bellator 271 results include:

MAIN CARD (Showtime, 10 p.m. ET)

  • Champ Cris Cyborg vs. Sinead Kavanagh – for women’s featherweight title

  • Tyrell Fortune vs. Linton Vassell

  • Justin Gonzales vs. Aaron Pico

  • Arlene Blencowe vs. Pam Sorenson

PRELIMINARY CARD (MMA Junkie, 7 p.m. ET)

  • Rakim Cleveland vs. Steve Mowry

  • Bruna Ellen vs. Desiree Yanez

  • Roman Faraldo vs. Robert Turnquest

  • Colton Hamm vs. Cody Law

  • Valerie Loureda vs. Taylor Turner

  • Jordan Newman vs. Shane O’Shea

  • Ethan Hughes vs. Mahmoud Sebie

