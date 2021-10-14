Bellator 268 open workout faceoffs: Grand prix semifinalists stare each other down

PHOENIX – The Bellator light heavyweight grand prix continues with the tournament semifinals.

Bellator 268 takes place Saturday at Footprint Center. The main card airs on Showtime after prelims on MMA Junkie. Atop the billing, Bellator light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov (13-2 MMA, 6-0 BMMA) defends his title against tournament alternate Julius Anglickas (10-1 MMA, 3-0 BMMA).

In the co-main event, former UFC light heavyweight contenders Ryan Bader (28-6 MMA, 6-1 BMMA) and Corey Anderson (15-5 MMA, 2-0 BMMA) meet inside the Bellator cage for the chance to advance to the tournament final – and get a title shot, too.

The two grand prix fights sit atop a 13-fight card. Check out the rest of the lineup below:

MAIN CARD (Showtime, 10 p.m. ET)

Champ Vadim Nemkov vs. Julius Anglickas – for light heavyweight title; light heavyweight tournament semifinal

Ryan Bader vs. Corey Anderson – light heavyweight tournament semifinal

Benson Henderson vs. Brent Primus

Henry Corrales vs. Vladyslav Parubchenkno

PRELIMINARY CARD (MMA Junkie, 7 p.m. ET)