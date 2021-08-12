Bellator 264 predictions: Is anyone picking John Salter over Gegard Mousasi?

Mousasi

vs.

Salter Homasi

vs.

Koreshkov Magomedov

vs.

Stots Cummings

vs.

Franklin Bestaev

vs.

Gwerder MMA Junkie readers’

consensus picks

2021: 120-72 mousasi2021

Mousasi

(82%) koreshkov2021

Koreshkov

(85%) magomedov2021

Magomedov

(76%) cummings2021

Cummings

(51%) bestaev2021

Bestaev

(64%) John Morgan

@MMAjunkieJohn

2021: 119-73 mousasi2021

Mousasi koreshkov2021

Koreshkov stots2021

Stots frannklin2021

Franklin bestaev2021

Bestaev Simon Samano

@SJSamano

2021: 118-74 mousasi2021

Mousasi koreshkov2021

Koreshkov stots2021

Stots frannklin2021

Franklin bestaev2021

Bestaev Ken Hathaway

@kenshathaway

2021: 118-74

trophy copy 2018 Champion mousasi2021

Mousasi koreshkov2021

Koreshkov magomedov2021

Magomedov frannklin2021

Franklin gwerder2021

Gwerder Dan Tom

@DanTomMMA

2021: 115-77

trophy copy 2020 Champion mousasi2021

Mousasi koreshkov2021

Koreshkov magomedov2021

Magomedov frannklin2021

Franklin gwerder2021

Gwerder Mike Bohn

@MikeBohnMMA

2021: 114-78

trophy copy 2014 Champion mousasi2021

Mousasi koreshkov2021

Koreshkov magomedov2021

Magomedov frannklin2021

Franklin bestaev2021

Bestaev Nolan King

@mma_kings

2021: 114-78 mousasi2021

Mousasi koreshkov2021

Koreshkov magomedov2021

Magomedov cummings2021

Cummings gwerder2021

Gwerder Matt Erickson

@MMAjunkieMatt

2021: 113-79 mousasi2021

Mousasi koreshkov2021

Koreshkov magomedov2021

Magomedov cummings2021

Cummings bestaev2021

Bestaev Farah Hannoun

@Farah_Hannoun

2021: 112-80 mousasi2021

Mousasi homasi2021

Homasi magomedov2021

Magomedov cummings2021

Cummings gwerder2021

Gwerder Danny Segura

@dannyseguratv

2021: 112-80 mousasi2021

Mousasi koreshkov2021

Koreshkov magomedov2021

Magomedov cummings2021

Cummings gwerder2021

Gwerder George Garcia

@MMAjunkieGeorge

2021: 112-80 mousasi2021

Mousasi koreshkov2021

Koreshkov stots2021

Stots cummings2021

Cummings gwerder2021

Gwerder Brian Garcia

@thegoze

2021: 110-82

trophy copy 2017 Champion mousasi2021

Mousasi koreshkov2021

Koreshkov magomedov2021

Magomedov cummings2021

Cummings gwerder2021

Gwerder Abbey Subhan

@kammakaze

2021: 108-84 mousasi2021

Mousasi koreshkov2021

Koreshkov magomedov2021

Magomedov cummings2021

Cummings gwerder2021

Gwerder Matthew Wells

@MrMWells

2021: 43-33 mousasi2021

Mousasi koreshkov2021

Koreshkov magomedov2021

Magomedov cummings2021

Cummings gwerder2021

Gwerder

Bellator is back in Connecticut this week, and the middleweight title is on the line.

Bellator 264 takes place Friday at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. The main card airs on Showtime following prelims on MMA Junkie.

(Click here to open a PDF of the staff picks grid in a separate window.)

In the main event, middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi (47-7-2 MMA, 5-1 BMMA) puts his title up against challenger John Salter (18-4 MMA, 8-1 BMMA). Mousasi is fighting for the first time since he recaptured the 185-pound title in October 2020 against Douglas Lima, and all 13 of our editors, writers, radio hosts and videographers are picking him to defend the belt.

In the co-feature, Sabah Homasi (15-9 MMA, 4-3 BMMA) takes on former welterweight champion Andrey Koreshkov (23-4 MMA, 13-4 BMMA). Our staff members are picking the ex-champ by a wide margin at 12-1.

Also on the main card, Magomed Magomedov (18-1 MMA, 2-0 BMMA) is a runaway pick in his bantamweight fight against Raufeon Stots (16-1 MMA, 4-0 BMMA). Magomedov has a 10-3 lead in the picks.

Our most contentious fight is at heavyweight between Everett Cummings (15-0 MMA, 2-0 BMMA) and Davion Franklin (3-0 MMA, 3-0 BMMA). The top five pickers in our standings all like Franklin. But the lower eight all are going with Cummings.

And to open the main card, Khadzhi Bestaev (10-4 MMA, 0-0 BMMA) takes on Ty Gwerder (5-2 MMA, 1-2 BMMA) in a middleweight bout. Hawaii’s Gwerder has a sizable 9-4 edge in the picks from our staff members.

In the MMA Junkie reader consensus picks, Mousasi (82 percent), Koreshkov (85 percent), Magomedov (76 percent), Cummings (51 percent) and Bestaev(64 percent) are the choices.

Check out all the picks above.