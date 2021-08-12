Bellator 264 predictions: Is anyone picking John Salter over Gegard Mousasi?

Matt Erickson
·2 min read
Mousasi
vs.
Salter

Homasi
vs.
Koreshkov

Magomedov
vs.
Stots

Cummings
vs.
Franklin

Bestaev
vs.
Gwerder

MMA Junkie readers’
consensus picks
2021: 120-72

mousasi2021


Mousasi
(82%)

koreshkov2021


Koreshkov
(85%)

magomedov2021


Magomedov
(76%)

cummings2021


Cummings
(51%)

bestaev2021


Bestaev
(64%)

John Morgan
@MMAjunkieJohn
2021: 119-73

mousasi2021


Mousasi

koreshkov2021


Koreshkov

stots2021


Stots

frannklin2021


Franklin

bestaev2021


Bestaev

Simon Samano
@SJSamano
2021: 118-74

mousasi2021


Mousasi

koreshkov2021


Koreshkov

stots2021


Stots

frannklin2021


Franklin

bestaev2021


Bestaev

Ken Hathaway
@kenshathaway
2021: 118-74

trophy copy

2018 Champion

mousasi2021


Mousasi

koreshkov2021


Koreshkov

magomedov2021


Magomedov

frannklin2021


Franklin

gwerder2021


Gwerder

Dan Tom
@DanTomMMA
2021: 115-77

trophy copy

2020 Champion

mousasi2021


Mousasi

koreshkov2021


Koreshkov

magomedov2021


Magomedov

frannklin2021


Franklin

gwerder2021


Gwerder

Mike Bohn
@MikeBohnMMA
2021: 114-78

trophy copy

2014 Champion

mousasi2021


Mousasi

koreshkov2021


Koreshkov

magomedov2021


Magomedov

frannklin2021


Franklin

bestaev2021


Bestaev

Nolan King
@mma_kings
2021: 114-78

mousasi2021


Mousasi

koreshkov2021


Koreshkov

magomedov2021


Magomedov

cummings2021


Cummings

gwerder2021


Gwerder

Matt Erickson
@MMAjunkieMatt
2021: 113-79

mousasi2021


Mousasi

koreshkov2021


Koreshkov

magomedov2021


Magomedov

cummings2021


Cummings

bestaev2021


Bestaev

Farah Hannoun
@Farah_Hannoun
2021: 112-80

mousasi2021


Mousasi

homasi2021


Homasi

magomedov2021


Magomedov

cummings2021


Cummings

gwerder2021


Gwerder

Danny Segura
@dannyseguratv
2021: 112-80

mousasi2021


Mousasi

koreshkov2021


Koreshkov

magomedov2021


Magomedov

cummings2021


Cummings

gwerder2021


Gwerder

George Garcia
@MMAjunkieGeorge
2021: 112-80

mousasi2021


Mousasi

koreshkov2021


Koreshkov

stots2021


Stots

cummings2021


Cummings

gwerder2021


Gwerder

Brian Garcia
@thegoze
2021: 110-82

trophy copy

2017 Champion

mousasi2021


Mousasi

koreshkov2021


Koreshkov

magomedov2021


Magomedov

cummings2021


Cummings

gwerder2021


Gwerder

Abbey Subhan
@kammakaze
2021: 108-84

mousasi2021


Mousasi

koreshkov2021


Koreshkov

magomedov2021


Magomedov

cummings2021


Cummings

gwerder2021


Gwerder

Matthew Wells
@MrMWells
2021: 43-33

mousasi2021


Mousasi

koreshkov2021


Koreshkov

magomedov2021


Magomedov

cummings2021


Cummings

gwerder2021


Gwerder

Bellator is back in Connecticut this week, and the middleweight title is on the line.

Bellator 264 takes place Friday at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. The main card airs on Showtime following prelims on MMA Junkie.

(Click here to open a PDF of the staff picks grid in a separate window.)

In the main event, middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi (47-7-2 MMA, 5-1 BMMA) puts his title up against challenger John Salter (18-4 MMA, 8-1 BMMA). Mousasi is fighting for the first time since he recaptured the 185-pound title in October 2020 against Douglas Lima, and all 13 of our editors, writers, radio hosts and videographers are picking him to defend the belt.

In the co-feature, Sabah Homasi (15-9 MMA, 4-3 BMMA) takes on former welterweight champion Andrey Koreshkov (23-4 MMA, 13-4 BMMA). Our staff members are picking the ex-champ by a wide margin at 12-1.

Also on the main card, Magomed Magomedov (18-1 MMA, 2-0 BMMA) is a runaway pick in his bantamweight fight against Raufeon Stots (16-1 MMA, 4-0 BMMA). Magomedov has a 10-3 lead in the picks.

Our most contentious fight is at heavyweight between Everett Cummings (15-0 MMA, 2-0 BMMA) and Davion Franklin (3-0 MMA, 3-0 BMMA). The top five pickers in our standings all like Franklin. But the lower eight all are going with Cummings.

And to open the main card, Khadzhi Bestaev (10-4 MMA, 0-0 BMMA) takes on Ty Gwerder (5-2 MMA, 1-2 BMMA) in a middleweight bout. Hawaii’s Gwerder has a sizable 9-4 edge in the picks from our staff members.

In the MMA Junkie reader consensus picks, Mousasi (82 percent), Koreshkov (85 percent), Magomedov (76 percent), Cummings (51 percent) and Bestaev(64 percent) are the choices.

Check out all the picks above.

