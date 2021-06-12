Bellator 260 results: Yaroslav Amosov dominates Douglas Lima with wrestling to win title

Yaroslav Amosov is the new Bellator welterweight champion.

The Ukrainian fighter dethroned Douglas Lima in the Bellator 260 main event Friday at Mohegan Sun Arena. Amosov (25-0 MMA, 6-0 BMMA) outpointed Lima (32-8 MMA, 14-4 BMMA) to win a clear unanimous decision that read 50-45, 49-46 and 49-46 on the judges’ scorecards.

Amosov had a huge edge in the wrestling department and made sure to use that to his advantage.

In every round, Amosov closed the distance, got a hold of the Brazilian, and took him down with relative ease. From there, Amosov stayed on top while not being particularly busy, but busy enough to avoid getting a stand-up from the referee.

The little time of the fight spent on the feet, Amosov stayed out of trouble and Lima had very little output to create opportunities to land flush. Lima was hesitant and never showed a sense of urgency in the fight, giving Amosov a clear path to victory.

With 30 seconds left in the round, Lima did lock up an armbar attempt that threatened a miracle win, but Amosov was able to stay composed and eventually escaped.

Related

Bellator 260 live and official results Bellator 260 results: Jason Jackson decisions Paul Daley, takes smart approach with grappling

Lima was unable to make a successful title defense in his third stint as champion.

Lima had first picked up the belt in 2014 just to lose it in his following bout. He then won it again in 2016 and defended it against Lorenz Larkin just to lose it to Rory MacDonald in his next fight. Lima avenged his loss to MacDonald a year later to become champion for a third time.

Story continues

Meanwhile, the new champion, Amosov remains unbeaten in his MMA career. He currently has the longest winning streak in any major promotion with 26 victories. The 27-year-old added another notable name to his resume, as he also holds wins over Erick Silva, Gerald Harris, Ed Ruth, and Logan Storley.

Complete Bellator 260 results include: