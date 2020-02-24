Bellator 240 highlights: Brent Primus and Leah McCourt lead the list of victors in Dublin

Bellator 240 Dublin Fight Highlights

Former Bellator lightweight champion Brent Primus continued his run back to title contention with a main event victory at Bellator 240 on Saturday in Dublin, Ireland.

Primus won the 155-pound title by defeating Michael Chandler at Bellator NYC in 2017. He lost the belt in an immediate rematch, but has since strung together back-to-back victories over Tim Wilde and Chris Bungard.

Chandler has since lost the lightweight belt to Patricio “Pitbull” Freire, whom Primus is now chasing following his second-round neck crank finish of Chris Bungard at Bellator 240 (See it in the highlights).

Bellator Dublin Results

Leah McCourt (4-1) defeated Judith Ruis (6-5) via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Charlie Ward (8-4) defeated Kyle Kurtz (10-8) via TKO at 4:24 of round 3

Austin Clem (4-1) defeated Aaron Chalmers (5-2) defeated via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Bellator 240 Main Card Results

Brent Primus (10-1) defeated Chris Bungard (15-6) via submission (neck crank) at 1:55 of round 2

Kiefer Crosbie (8-1) defeated Iamik Furtado (6-2) via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

Bec Rawlings (8-9) defeated Elina Kallionidou (7-4) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Ricky Bandejas (13-3) defeated Frans Mlambo (8-5) via KO at 1:25 of round 2

Oliver Enkamp (9-2) defeated Lewis Long (17-6) via TKO at 4:10 of round 1

Bellator 240 Preliminary Card Results