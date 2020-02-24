Bellator 240 highlights: Brent Primus and Leah McCourt lead the list of victors in Dublin
Former Bellator lightweight champion Brent Primus continued his run back to title contention with a main event victory at Bellator 240 on Saturday in Dublin, Ireland.
Primus won the 155-pound title by defeating Michael Chandler at Bellator NYC in 2017. He lost the belt in an immediate rematch, but has since strung together back-to-back victories over Tim Wilde and Chris Bungard.
Chandler has since lost the lightweight belt to Patricio “Pitbull” Freire, whom Primus is now chasing following his second-round neck crank finish of Chris Bungard at Bellator 240 (See it in the highlights).
Bellator Dublin Results
Leah McCourt (4-1) defeated Judith Ruis (6-5) via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
Charlie Ward (8-4) defeated Kyle Kurtz (10-8) via TKO at 4:24 of round 3
Austin Clem (4-1) defeated Aaron Chalmers (5-2) defeated via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)
Bellator 240 Main Card Results
Brent Primus (10-1) defeated Chris Bungard (15-6) via submission (neck crank) at 1:55 of round 2
Kiefer Crosbie (8-1) defeated Iamik Furtado (6-2) via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)
Bec Rawlings (8-9) defeated Elina Kallionidou (7-4) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
Ricky Bandejas (13-3) defeated Frans Mlambo (8-5) via KO at 1:25 of round 2
Oliver Enkamp (9-2) defeated Lewis Long (17-6) via TKO at 4:10 of round 1
Bellator 240 Preliminary Card Results
Ilias Bulaid (2-0) defeated Diego Freitas (0-1) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
George Hardwick (5-1) defeated Richard Kiely (3-3) via submission (guillotine) at 3:40 of round 2
Georgi Karakhanyan (29-10-1, 1NC) defeated Paul Redmond (15-9) via submission (guillotine) at 0:42 of round 2
Danni Neilan (2-0) defeated Chiara Penco (4-2) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
Alberth Dias (5-2) defeated Richie Smullen (5-2-1) via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)
Will Fleury (7-2) defeated Justin Moore (9-5) via submission (arm triangle) at 4:14 of round 1
Chris Duncan (6-0) defeated Mateusz Piskorz (14-6) via TKO at 2:43 of round 2
Calum Murrie (5-2) defeated Dylan Logan (4-4) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:08 of round 1
Blaine O’Driscoll (8-3) defeated Ezzoubair Bouarsa (7-2) via TKO at 4:12 of round 1
Ciaran Clarke (2-0) defeated Jamie Faulding (1-1) via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 29-27)
Constantin Blanita (1-0) defeated Asael Adjoudj (0-1) via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)