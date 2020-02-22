Bellator 239 results and highlights: Yaroslav Amosov tops Ed Ruth to remain undefeated
Yaroslav Amosov used his wrestling transitions into sharp stand-up to derail Ed Ruth's comeback train at Bellator 239 on Friday in Thackerville, Okla.
Though Ruth was a three-time national champion in wrestling in college, Amosov did a fantastic job with his own wrestling, setting up his stand-up game, where he easily out-struck Ruth throughout their three-round main event in Oklahoma.
Amosov walked away with a unanimous nod from the judges, keeping his spotless record intact at 23-0. Ruth dropped to 8-2, as his two-fight winning streak was snapped.
UFC veteran Myles Jury notched his first Bellator victory with a unanimous decision over Brandon Girtz in the Bellator 239 co-main event.
Tim Johnson, another UFC veteran, also secured his first Bellator W, albeit in a much more emphatic fashion. Coming off of back-to-back Bellator losses, Johnson blasted the formerly undefeated Tyrell Fortune with a right hand that sent him crashing to the canvas, unconscious. (See it in the highlights.)
Bellator 239: Ruth vs. Amosov Full Results
Main Card:
Yaroslav Amosov (23-0) defeated Ed Ruth (8-2) via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Myles Jury (18-5) defeated Brandon Girtz (16-9) via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Tim Johnson (13-6) defeated Tyrell Fortune (8-1) via KO (punches) at 2:35 of round one
Valentin Moldavsky (9-1) defeated Javy Ayala (11-8) via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-24, 30-24)
Preliminary Card:
Davion Franklin (1-0) defeated J.W. Kiser (5-3) via TKO (punches) at 1:30 of round one
Chris Gonzalez (4-0) defeated Aaron McKenzie (7-2-1) via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 30-27)
Kevin Croom (21-12) defeated Adil Benjilany (5-3, 1 NC) via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
Cris Lencioni (6-2) defeated Salim Mukhidinov (7-4) via split decision (29-28, 30-27, 29-28)
Kyle Crutchmer (6-0) defeated Scott Futrell (11-10) via submission (anaconda choke) at 2:58 of round one
Grant Neal (3-0) defeated Claude Wilcox (1-2) via TKO (punches) at 3:37 of round three
Josh Hill (19-3) defeated Vinicius Zani (11-6) via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
Solo Hatley Jr. (8-2) defeated Gaston Bolanos (5-3) via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
Denise Kielholtz (5-2) defeated Kristina Williams (3-3) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:15 of round one
TeeJay Britton (6-2) defeated Gabriel Varga (1-1) via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
Keith Lee (6-3) defeated Shawn Bunch (9-5) via unanimous decision (30-26, 29-28, 29-27)
Christian Edwards (3-0) defeated Marco Hutch (3-3) via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-25)