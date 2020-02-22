Bellator 239 results and highlights: Yaroslav Amosov tops Ed Ruth to remain undefeated

Bellator 239 Fight Highlights

Yaroslav Amosov used his wrestling transitions into sharp stand-up to derail Ed Ruth's comeback train at Bellator 239 on Friday in Thackerville, Okla.

Though Ruth was a three-time national champion in wrestling in college, Amosov did a fantastic job with his own wrestling, setting up his stand-up game, where he easily out-struck Ruth throughout their three-round main event in Oklahoma.

Amosov walked away with a unanimous nod from the judges, keeping his spotless record intact at 23-0. Ruth dropped to 8-2, as his two-fight winning streak was snapped.

UFC veteran Myles Jury notched his first Bellator victory with a unanimous decision over Brandon Girtz in the Bellator 239 co-main event.

Tim Johnson, another UFC veteran, also secured his first Bellator W, albeit in a much more emphatic fashion. Coming off of back-to-back Bellator losses, Johnson blasted the formerly undefeated Tyrell Fortune with a right hand that sent him crashing to the canvas, unconscious. (See it in the highlights.)

Bellator 239: Ruth vs. Amosov Full Results

Main Card:

Yaroslav Amosov (23-0) defeated Ed Ruth (8-2) via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Myles Jury (18-5) defeated Brandon Girtz (16-9) via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Tim Johnson (13-6) defeated Tyrell Fortune (8-1) via KO (punches) at 2:35 of round one

Valentin Moldavsky (9-1) defeated Javy Ayala (11-8) via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-24, 30-24)

