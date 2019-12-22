Bellator 236 results: Ilima-Lei Macfarlane and AJ McKee continue to shine in the white hot spotlight

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane - Bellator 236 weigh-in

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane has quickly become one of Bellator's most popular champions. She continued to build on her spectacular career with a dominant victory over Kate Jackson in the second of back-to-back nights for the promotion in Hawaii.

Though Macfarlane now fights out of San Diego, she topped the bill in her hometown of Honolulu, where she barely gave Jackson a chance to mount any offense.

Macfarlane was unable to put an end to the bout, but she dominated throughout the five-round match-up. She frequently put Jackson on the canvas, where Macfarlane went hunting for submissions. The fight finished with Macfarlane unloading with a heavy ground-and-pound attack on Jackson.

AJ McKee keeps unblemished record intact by submitting Derek Campos

Like the 29-year-old Macfarlane, AJ McKee continued to shred his opposition.

The 24-year-old son of MMA pioneer Antonio McKee, AJ has quickly built a reputation all his own, winning all 16 of his Bellator bouts, which includes Saturday night's victory over Derek Campos.

McKee has rolled over fighters like Pat Curran and Georgi Karakhanyan, but had his work cut out for him against Campos. McKee brought the fight from the opening bell with a jumping knee and spinning kick. Though he didn't connect there, he did on several other occasions, dropping Campos at the beginning of the second frame.

The aggressor throughout, McKee continued to press in the third frame, quickly securing a takedown. It didn't take long for McKee to find the finish, as he sunk a wild-looking armbar to finish the fight and put a little spit-shine on his sparkling record.

With the victory, McKee moves on to the semifinal round of the Bellator Featherweight Grand Prix.

Bellator 236: Macfarlane vs. Jackson results

Main Card

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane def. Kate Jackson via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-44, 50-44)

A.J. McKee def. Derek Campos via submission (arm-triangle) at 1:08, R3

Jason Jackson def. Kiichi Kunimoto via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Juliana Velasquez def. Bruna Ellen via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Raufeon Stots def. Cheyden Leialoha via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 29-28)

Zachary Zane def. Nainoa Dung via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Preliminaries