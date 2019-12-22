Bellator 236 results: Ilima-Lei Macfarlane dominates to retain women's flyweight title

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane had the perfect homecoming in Hawaii last December at Bellator 213 when she submitted Valerie Letourneau in the third round. How would she do in her encore presentation in the main event of Bellator 236 against Kate Jackson?

She didn't get the desired finish this time around, but she was dominant in every facet for 25 minutes as she defeated Jackson by unanimous decision (50-44, 50-44, 50-45) to retain the Bellator women's flyweight championship at Neal S. Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu and live on DAZN.

"You guys are seeing the evolution of Ilima-Lei Macfarlane and it's thanks to these guys in my corner," Macfarlane said during her postfight interview on DAZN.

Macfarlane (11-0) tried to get the fight to the mat almost immediately as she grabbed Jackson and walked her around the cage. Macfarlane finally was able to get Jackson to the mat. Jackson did make it back to the feet, and she got into the fight over the last 45 seconds of the round by landing sharp left elbows while breaking out of the clinch.

The majority of the second round was contested on the feet, with both ladies exchanging heavy leather and Jackson having a slight advantage in throwing the short elbows and damaging Macfarlane's nose. With about 90 seconds remaining in the round, however, Macfarlane took Jackson back down. Macfarlane tried for an armbar but the seconds of the round ran out.

Macfarlane showed her vastly improved striking during the third round as she stood comfortably on the feet and outstruck Jackson. Macfarlane went back to her bread and butter in the fourth and took Jackson back down to the mat. She was fishing for a submission, and with about 45 seconds left, Macfarlane flipped Jackson over and tried for an armbar, but Jackson was able to withstand her efforts.

Even though she was winning every round, Macfarlane fought the fifth as she did the first. She battled and tried to win every second. She stayed in Jackson’s range, walked her down and then grinded her against the cage. The effort led to another takedown. She tried to close the show in style by getting on top of Jackson and raining down vicious ground-and-pound punches to a giant roar of the crowd as the final horn sounded.

"How could I not come here and represent for everybody?" Macfarlane said of fighting in Hawaii.

AJ McKee taps out Derek Campos to advance to Featherweight Grand Prix semifinals

Many MMA pundits believe McKee is the favorite to win the Grand Prix and become the champion. Campos stood in his way in the tournament quarterfinals.

Campos, however, proved to be just a body in the way as McKee steamrolled him to win by submission (triangle armbar) at 1:08 of the third round and advance to the semifinals.

McKee (16-0) came out with a flying knee and just missed. Campos fired back and McKee went to the mat. He got up and immediately put Campos against the cage. After grinding him there for a moment, McKee was able to get Campos down to all fours. McKee kept attempting to put Campos in a rear-naked choke. Campos, though, was able to escape. Campos was able to get McKee to his feet, but McKee was relentless and got the action back on the ground, where he continued to look for the choke.

The second round started with a short feeling-out process until McKee dropped Campos with a straight left hand. He tried to finish Campos with a series of ground-and-pound punches, to no avail. The fight went back to the feet when Campos buzzed McKee with a right hand. Sensing the tide was shifting, McKee went to the mat and invited Campos to join him. Campos obliged. He stayed inside McKee’s guard and landed occasional punches and elbows.

McKee tried for another takedown at the onset of the third round. Campos tried to stuff the attempt and it turned into a scramble where McKee grabbed Campos' arm and secured the triangle armbar. After a brief struggle to get out, Campos tapped. The 24-year-old McKee had advanced while also remaining undefeated.